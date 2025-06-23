Mammoth+ Draft Show Brings Exclusive Content

Hockey Night in Utah is returning for a special Draft Show during the First Round of the 2025 NHL Draft. The broadcast will be live from the Asher Adams in Salt Lake City starting at 4:30 p.m. MT on June 27. Those tuning in can watch on Mammoth+ or SEG+.

The Draft Show will provide Utah Mammoth supporters substantial, Utah specific coverage and feature interviews with Mammoth General Manager Bill Armstrong, head coach André Tourigny, and the Mammoth’s first round draft pick.

In addition to the interviews, there will be NHL Draft analysis, reflections from the inaugural season, and coverage on what fans can expect from the franchise moving forward. The show will also report on Delta Center renovations taking place this summer.

The entire Hockey Night in Utah team will be on set: Dom Moore, Matt McConnell, Nick Olczyk, Kim Becker, Sarah Merrifield, Tyson Nash, Mike Folta, and Adrian Denny.

Tune into Hockey Night in Utah’s Draft Show for free by registering for a Mammoth+ or SEG+ account.