Keller Named as a Finalist for IIHF Men's Player of the Year Award

After an impressive showing at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship, Utah Mammoth Captain Clayton Keller is a finalist for the IIHF Men’s Player of the Year award. Keller captained USA to its first gold medal at the IIHF Men’s World Championship since 1933. In addition to playing all 10 of USA’s games, Keller contributed 10 points (3G, 7A).

The IIHF Men’s Player of the Year award goes to “a player who has best demonstrated exceptional skill, determination, team success, and sporting character on and off the ice during the most recent season. The player must have competed in at least one IIHF tournament at any level this season, as well as in a domestic league of the highest caliber for that country, the combined performances of which are considered superior to all other players.” (IIHF.com)

During the 2024-25 NHL season, Keller had 30 goals and 60 assists for 90 points through 81 games with Utah. He led his team in all scoring categories and served as the first Captain in franchise history.

In addition to Keller, five other players were named finalists for the award: Sven Andrighetto (Switzerland), Denis Malgin (Switzerland), Jeremy Swayman (USA), Nathan MacKinnon (Canada), and David Pastrnak (Czechia).

Voting is underway and will end on June 13. Media from 22 countries, including all 16 countries that participated in this year’s Men’s Worlds, and representatives from the IIHF will cast their votes. The IIHF shared a winner will be announced following that date.