DeSmith makes 34 saves, Stars hold off Utah Hockey Club

It was DeSmith's first win since Oct. 24.

“My [defensemen] were great boxing out, there were very few shots that I didn't have a clear look at," DeSmith said. "It's easy to feel good when you're seeing it, so great job by all my [defensemen] boxing out, getting on top of sticks, all that good stuff.”

Evgenii Dadonov and Jamie Benn scored in the second period for the Stars (16-8-0), who have won three in a row, including 3-1 against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

“You could see we ran out of some gas in the second half of that game, but we found a way,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “[We] built a lead up, defended well around our net, and Casey was our best player, which is what we needed today.

“In the conference, in the division for us, we're in a battle with a lot of teams. You circle this one on the calendar because it's three [games] in four [days] and back-to-back. You're usually not getting points in a game like this, so this was a gutsy effort by our group.”

Nick Schmaltz scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 19 saves for Utah (10-11-4), which had its three-game point streak end (2-0-1).

“Dallas is, by any metrics you can find, a really tough team to get anything sustained against in terms of O-zone time,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “Today we had a lot of sustained offense, a lot of shots from the slot, a lot of passes to the slot, and a lot of opportunities to break the game down. Unfortunately, we didn't finish.”