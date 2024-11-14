Vejmelka makes career-high 49 saves, Utah Hockey Club defeats Hurricanes

Nick Bjugstad scored twice, and Michael Kesselring had two assists for Utah (7-6-3), which had lost three of four.

“I think there was adversity in that game for us,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “In the second period they had a push, we held on and came back in the third with a lot of confidence with the puck, made big plays and even when we scored our second goal, we didn't sit back. [We] went right back at them right away and we scored two more goals. So, the way that we played that game was great.”

Martin Necas scored to extend his point streak to 11 games (eight goals, 14 assists) for Carolina (11-4-0), which has lost two of three after winning eight straight. Pyotr Kochetkov made 15 saves before leaving with an injury in the third period. He was replaced by Spencer Martin at 7:11 of the period, who made two saves.

“We let them get some chances and then they all went in,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “Their goalie was obviously the story. We definitely had enough scoring opportunities. We kind of had that little lull there for a couple minutes, and that cost us.”