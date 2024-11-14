SALT LAKE CITY -- Karel Vejmelka made a career-high 49 saves for the Utah Hockey Club in a 4-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Delta Center on Wednesday.
Vejmelka makes career-high 49 saves, Utah Hockey Club defeats Hurricanes
Kills 7-minute power play to hold on to lead in 3rd, Bjugstad scores twice in win
Nick Bjugstad scored twice, and Michael Kesselring had two assists for Utah (7-6-3), which had lost three of four.
“I think there was adversity in that game for us,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “In the second period they had a push, we held on and came back in the third with a lot of confidence with the puck, made big plays and even when we scored our second goal, we didn't sit back. [We] went right back at them right away and we scored two more goals. So, the way that we played that game was great.”
Martin Necas scored to extend his point streak to 11 games (eight goals, 14 assists) for Carolina (11-4-0), which has lost two of three after winning eight straight. Pyotr Kochetkov made 15 saves before leaving with an injury in the third period. He was replaced by Spencer Martin at 7:11 of the period, who made two saves.
“We let them get some chances and then they all went in,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “Their goalie was obviously the story. We definitely had enough scoring opportunities. We kind of had that little lull there for a couple minutes, and that cost us.”
Martin Necas scored to extend his point streak to 11 games (eight goals, 14 assists) for Carolina (11-4-0), which has lost two of three after winning eight straight. Pyotr Kochetkov made 15 saves before leaving with an injury in the third period. He was replaced by Spencer Martin at 7:11 of the period, who made two saves.
“We let them get some chances and then they all went in,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “Their goalie was obviously the story. We definitely had enough scoring opportunities. We kind of had that little lull there for a couple minutes, and that cost us.”
Utah scored three goals in a 2:19 span in the third period to take the lead.
Jack McBain made it 2-1 at 5:09 with a tap-in at the left post off a cross-crease pass from Kesselring, who picked up the puck in the neutral zone, split the defense as he drove to the net, and fed McBain.
Mikhail Sergachev put Utah ahead 3-1 at 7:11 with a snap shot from the high slot.
Bjugstad pushed it to 4-1 at 7:28, stuffing in a rebound in the slot after a shot from Kesselring.
“We were kind of rolling the lines, everybody was making plays,” Bjugstad said. “We didn’t play the best in the [second period], and we found a way in the [third period]. The guys really stepped up tonight.”
After taking a three-goal lead, Utah forward Michael Carcone was assessed a minor penalty for instigating and a major for fighting, resulting in a seven-minute power play for the Hurricanes. Vejmelka helped Utah hold on with a series of big saves during the man-advantage.
“Honestly, I didn't think about it too much,” Vejmelka said of the power play. “I just tried to not panic and I didn't change anything too much.
“[It was a] great effort from everybody and we need to remember this night and keep building on it as a team.”
Utah finished the night with 25 penalty minutes, 21 of which happened in the third period. Carolina went 1-for-6 on the power play.
“We kind of butchered that, to be honest,” Brind’Amour said of the long power play. “In 5-on-3, you can't hold on to the puck like that. We just did some uncharacteristic things there.”
Bjugstad gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 17:55 of the first period, finding a loose puck in front of the net and scoring his first goal of the season with a one-timer.
Necas answered to tie it 1-1 at 10:04 of the second period with a power-play goal, beating Vejmelka with a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Shayne Gostisbehere.
“They got one, and then it was just a couple bad mistakes by us,” Necas said. “[The] power play at the end was bad, but I feel like we played a good game. But a five-minute period of time killed us there.”
Despite the win, Utah was outshot in each period, totaling 50-21 throughout the game.
“I don't think we're at full steam yet, I think we're progressing,” Tourigny said. “You can see the commitment of our players. The effort of our guys every night, even when we’ve had less success, it would have never been a matter of effort or care or desire. The boys, they want to get it done.”
NOTES: Brind’Amour did not have an update on Kochetkov after the game, saying, “I'm hoping he's all right. I haven't even checked on him yet, but he did, I guess, get banged up there. I don't know yet.”