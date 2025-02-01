“Built by Black History. Elevated by Black Voices.”

In 2024, Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) commemorated Black History Month by curating The Black Book: a community resource meant to celebrate, uplift, and support Black-owned businesses in Utah. After a successful debut, we’re excited to bring back an updated version of The Black Book, with previous businesses highlighted and the addition of new ones.

During the era of Jim Crow Laws, racism was reaching dangerous levels for Black people. Segregation, intolerance, and violence were just some of the atrocities that impacted them regularly. The Green Book became a resource for Black travelers to find safe places to lodge, eat, and get gas. Written by Victor Hugo Green, the Green Book was published from 1936 to 1967 and became a haven for those afflicted. Green was a US Postal worker from Harlem, New York. As someone facing discrimination himself, he saw the need for a guide that allowed Black travelers to avoid destinations of social obstacles and racial intolerance. For example, motorists were warned about ‘sundown towns,’ which required minorities to be outside of city limits before sundown. Black travelers depended on the Green Book to keep themselves safe from violence and establishments that did not welcome them. Without Green’s 30+ year contribution to the cause, there may have been little to no relief for these individuals.

Taking inspiration from this historically significant publication, SEG created The Black Book. While our society has made great strides in equality and equity over the years, there continues to be work that needs to be done. The Black Book is a collection highlighting Black-owned businesses throughout the Salt Lake City area and Utah. From caterers to music producers to makeup artists, the list of Black-owned businesses is extensive and diverse. We intend to provide visibility and encouragement by reaching the Utah Hockey Club audience. Last year, the Black Book saw great success in spreading awareness, and we hope the updated version continues to do so.

The Black Book will be available in the Utah Hockey Club and Delta Center apps. There, fans can learn about individual businesses, where they’re located, and more background information on each.

As an organization, we recognize our influence on the community of Utah (and beyond) and want to do our part in supporting where we can. During game days at Delta Center, we will take time to acknowledge the non-profit organizations that we have partnered with and how they are giving back to the community.

At SEG, we believe in the power of community. With the Black Book project, we hope to foster this strength in our home city and state.