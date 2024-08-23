Inside look at San Jose Sharks

No. 1 pick Celebrini, 1st-year coach Warsofsky aim for turnaround

Macklin Celebrini 32 in 32

The San Jose Sharks are ready for a new chapter after one of the worst seasons since they joined the NHL in 1991-92.

They have a vibrant new coach, Ryan Warsofsky, youngest in the NHL at 36 and "authentically a Shark," said Sharks president Jonathan Becher. Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, attracting a team-record 6,413 fans to a draft party. The Sharks then traded up to No. 11 and took Sam Dickinson from the Ontario Hockey League champion London Knights, adding to a pipeline that attracted veteran free agent forwards Tyler Toffoli and Alex Wennberg this offseason.

The Sharks finished the season 19-54-9 with 47 points and missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fifth straight season.

"Everyone thinks the San Jose Sharks are not going to be very good," Warsofsky said. "We ignore that noise and just go about our business. I know it's important to (owner Hasso Plattner), Jonathan and (general manager Mike Grier) that we get this team back to where it needs to be, relevant again.

"We need to get the respect back in the National Hockey League. That is first and foremost."

Macklin Celebrini talks Sharks at Development Camp

San Jose began the season 0-10-1, the second worst start in NHL history after the 1943-44 New York Rangers (0-14, one tie). The Sharks allowed at least seven goals 10 times and 10 goals twice, their 3.98 goals-against per game third worst in their history, 19 wins tied for third worst (1994-95) and 47 points tied for fourth worst (1995-96). David Quinn was fired as coach on April 24.

Warsofsky was promoted after two seasons as Quinn's assistant. His first moves were calling every player, getting to know them and creating a foundation of what it means to wear the Sharks crest.

"We all know about last year, and we know we can't do that again," 21-year-old forward William Eklund said. "We have to see our team trending in the right direction, and I feel like [Warsofsky] brings that to the table. We're all going to stick together and find a good solution. A lot of guys learned a lot of lessons. We have to take that and be better."

Eklund, the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, had 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) in 80 games as a rookie last season. Celebrini signed his entry-level contract July 6 after becoming the youngest player (17) to win the Hobey Baker Award, voted the top men's player in NCAA hockey. His 1.68 points per game were second in the NCAA. Smith, the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and 2024 Sharks Prospect of the Year, signed his entry-level contract May 28. The 19-year-old led the NCAA in points (71) and scored the third-most goals (25) among first-year players, also setting Boston College freshman records for points and assists (46) in 41 games.

Toffoli, 32, is a Stanley Cup champion (Los Angeles Kings, 2014), who has averaged 28 goals since 2020-21, including an NHL career-high 11 power-play goals with the Devils and Winnipeg Jets last season. Wennberg, who turns 30 on Sept. 22, had 30 points with the Seattle Kraken and New York Rangers last season.

The guys on the Sharks offseason outlook

The aggressive moves by the Sharks front office left defenseman Mario Ferraro wondering, why not us?

"I don't think there's any reason why we don't have the opportunity to surprise a lot of people and have a great season," said Ferraro, who is entering his sixth season with San Jose. "Bringing these older guys, it shows that [management believes] in the core of this group, these younger guys, to have a large impact. I think that it's going to come a lot sooner than people may believe.

"When your back's against the wall, that's what motivates you the most. Last year was definitely very difficult, but I think that failure is what leads to success."

Warsofsky, who coached Chicago of the American Hockey League to the Calder Cup championship in 2022, knows it won't happen overnight, but senses that the Sharks are on the right path.

"That's been the big message throughout the summer," Warsofsky said. "I'm excited about that challenge."

