Sharks acquire Michael Kesselring and the 27th overall selection from Buffalo

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Michael Kesselring and the 2026 27th overall selection from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for the 20th overall selection (Edmonton’s selection).

“Michael has a big frame with solid two-way ability,” said Grier. “He is a responsible player in the defensive zone with a well rounded offensive game, and will be a good upgrade for us patrolling the blueline. We’re happy to have him a part of the organization.”

Kesselring, 26, recorded two assists in 34 games last season for Buffalo, making his debut for the team on Oct. 28 vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets. Despite being limited by injuries during the season, he ranked third among team skaters in blocked shots per 60 (5.00). He also appeared in one game for the Sabres in the postseason.

Over the course of his NHL career, Kesselring has appeared in 190 NHL games for the Arizona Coyotes, Utah Mammoth, and Sabres, scoring 55 points (12 goals, 43 assists). In his second full season in the NHL with Utah, he appeared in all 82 games, scoring 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists).

Internationally, he has represented Team USA at the 2024 and 2025 World Championship, recording seven total points (three goals, four assists) in 17 games between the two tournaments. In 2025, under Sharks Head Coach Ryan Warsofsky, he helped Team USA win a gold medal for the first time in 92 years at the tournament.

The six-foot-five, 215-pound native of Florence, SC was originally selected by Edmonton in the 2018 NHL Draft (6th round, 164th overall).