Sharks acquire forward Andre Gasseau and 2026 fourth round selection from Boston

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired unsigned draft choice Andre Gasseau and a 2026 fourth round draft selection (120th overall) from the Boston Bruins in exchange for a 2026 fourth round draft selection (104th overall, originally Florida’s selection) and a 2026 fifth round draft selection (157th overall, originally Montreal’s selection).

Gasseau, 22, recently completed his senior season at Boston College, where he finished fourth on the team in scoring, posting 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 23 games and served as Team Captain.

Originally selected by Boston in the 2021 NHL Draft (seventh round, 213th overall), the six-foot-four, 225-pound native of Garden Grove, California finished his collegiate career with 111 points (43 goals, 68 assists) in 135 NCAA games.

Gasseau was previously a teammate of Sharks forward Will Smith, including the 2023-24 season when Boston College captured the Hockey East regular season and Hockey East Championship titles, and advanced to the NCAA National Championship game.

Prior to BC, Gasseau spent the 2021-22 season with Fargo of the USHL and part of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons with the United States National Development Program.