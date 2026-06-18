Sharks acquire forward Andre Gasseau and 2026 fourth round selection from Boston

GettyImages-2222479139

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired unsigned draft choice Andre Gasseau and a 2026 fourth round draft selection (120th overall) from the Boston Bruins in exchange for a 2026 fourth round draft selection (104th overall, originally Florida’s selection) and a 2026 fifth round draft selection (157th overall, originally Montreal’s selection). 

Gasseau, 22, recently completed his senior season at Boston College, where he finished fourth on the team in scoring, posting 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 23 games and served as Team Captain. 

Originally selected by Boston in the 2021 NHL Draft (seventh round, 213th overall), the six-foot-four, 225-pound native of Garden Grove, California finished his collegiate career with 111 points (43 goals, 68 assists) in 135 NCAA games. 

Gasseau was previously a teammate of Sharks forward Will Smith, including the 2023-24 season when Boston College captured the Hockey East regular season and Hockey East Championship titles, and advanced to the NCAA National Championship game. 

Prior to BC, Gasseau spent the 2021-22 season with Fargo of the USHL and part of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons with the United States National Development Program.

News Feed

Sharks acquire Michael Kesselring and the 27th overall selection from Buffalo

Sharks to hold annual Prospect Scrimmage July 2 at Tech CU Arena

San Jose Sharks issue bona fide offers

NHL, NHLPA, and SAP, with support from Sharks Foundation, announce finalists for San Jose Hockey Innovation Competition

Sharks sign defenseman Phillip Sinn

Sharks Jimmy Huntington to one-year, two-way contract

Sharks sign forward Carson Wetsch to entry-level contract

Sharks close out season with $251,000 raised through Goals for Kids

Sharks to host 4th annual NHL Draft Party at SAP Center on Friday, June 26

King Clancy nominee Wennberg of Sharks connects platform to causes beyond hockey

Sharks earn No. 2 pick in 2026 NHL Draft

Celebrini sends special message to young fan after themed birthday party

Sharks re-sign forward Patrick Giles

Sharks alternate captain Macklin Celebrini named Ted Lindsay Award finalist

Celebrini, Kucherov, McDavid named Ted Lindsay Award finalists

Sharks Foundation and PG&E partnered to plant first micro-forest at Walden West Outdoor School

Celebrini 'open to every possibility' for next contract with Sharks

Celebrini doused with water by Sharks bench after breaking points record, hears from Thornton