National Hockey League announces changes to San Jose Sharks 2026-27 schedule

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The National Hockey League (@NHL) announced today the following change to the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) 2026-27 schedule:

Date
Opponent
Former Start Time
New Start Time
Wednesday, Nov. 25
at Anaheim
6:30 p.m. PT
7 p.m. PT
Tuesday, Dec. 1
at New Jersey
4 p.m. PT
4:30 p.m. PT
Wednesday, Dec. 9
at Los Angeles
7 p.m. PT
6:30 p.m. PT
Tuesday, March 9
at Vegas
7 p.m. PT
7:30 p.m. PT
Thursday, April 8
Minnesota
6:30 p.m. PT
7 p.m. PT

A revised version of the Sharks 2026-27 schedule can be found here or at sjsharks.com/schedule.

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