The National Hockey League (@NHL) announced today the following change to the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) 2026-27 schedule:
National Hockey League announces changes to San Jose Sharks 2026-27 schedule
|
Date
|
Opponent
|
Former Start Time
|
New Start Time
|
Wednesday, Nov. 25
|
at Anaheim
|
6:30 p.m. PT
|
7 p.m. PT
|
Tuesday, Dec. 1
|
at New Jersey
|
4 p.m. PT
|
4:30 p.m. PT
|
Wednesday, Dec. 9
|
at Los Angeles
|
7 p.m. PT
|
6:30 p.m. PT
|
Tuesday, March 9
|
at Vegas
|
7 p.m. PT
|
7:30 p.m. PT
|
Thursday, April 8
|
Minnesota
|
6:30 p.m. PT
|
7 p.m. PT