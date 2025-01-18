Game Preview: Sharks at Islanders

The Sharks are on the East Coast taking on the New York Islanders.
When: Saturday, January 18
Time: 4:30 p.m. PT
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app
Game Notes:
- Tyler Toffoli (1g, 0a) netted his team-leading 17th goal of the season on Thursday, giving him four points and two goals through two games of a five-game road trip.
- Marc-Édouard Vlasic skated in his 1,300th NHL game on Thursday at Columbus, becoming just the 17th skater and third defenseman in NHL history to appear in 1,300 contests with one team.