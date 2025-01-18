Game Preview: Sharks at Islanders

011825_Matchup_2568x1444

The Sharks are on the East Coast taking on the New York Islanders.

When: Saturday, January 18

Time: 4:30 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

  • Tyler Toffoli (1g, 0a) netted his team-leading 17th goal of the season on Thursday, giving him four points and two goals through two games of a five-game road trip.
  • Marc-Édouard Vlasic skated in his 1,300th NHL game on Thursday at Columbus, becoming just the 17th skater and third defenseman in NHL history to appear in 1,300 contests with one team.

News Feed

Game Recap: Blue Jackets 4, Sharks 1

Game Preview: Sharks at Blue Jackets 

Game Recap: Red Wings 3, Sharks 6

Sharks to celebrate Lunar New Year on Saturday, January 25 at 7 p.m. vs. Florida Panthers

Game Preview: Sharks vs Red Wings

Rookie Watch: Celebrini among 9 1st-year players for Sharks

Game Recap: Sharks 1, Wild 3

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Game Preview: Sharks vs Wild

Game Recap: Utah 2, Sharks 1

Game Preview: Sharks at Utah

Next Wave: January 8

Game Recap: Sharks 2, Golden Knights 4

San Jose Sharks celebrate Bay Area Unite with the Golden State Valkyries

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Golden Knights

Game Recap: Sharks 3, Devils 2

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Devils 

Game Recap: Sharks 2, Lightning 1