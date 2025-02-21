Week Ahead presented by Betway

The Ottawa Senators return from the NHL's 4-Nations Face-Off with two home games this week. It will be a Canadian double-header, as the team takes on the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday followed by the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators

February 22, 2025, 7:00 PM

Location: Canadian Tire Centre

TV: CBC/Sportsnet/TVAS

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

A matchup between the Senators and Canadiens always promises exciting, energetic hockey with a rivalry that continues to grow with every game. Prior to the 4-Nations break, the Canadiens were in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Like Ottawa, it will be Montreal's first game back from the break, so it will be interesting to see how the teams shake off their rust to start things off. It will be the second of four meetings between the two teams this season, and the Senators will be seeking revenge after falling 4-1 in their first meeting back in October.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators

February 26, 2025, 7:00 PM

Location: Canadian Tire Centre

TV: Sportsnet/RDS

Radio: TSN 1200/Unique FM

The Winnipeg Jets entered the 4-Nations break red hot in the middle of an eight-game winning streak. 8-2 in their last 10 games, the Jets will be a good test for the Senators. In their first meeting back in December, the Jets took the win by a score of 4-2. It will be a game of two strong goaltenders, with Linus Ullmark on the Senators and Connor Hellebuyck on the Jets. When a team as strong as the Jets comes to town, exciting hockey is a guarantee.

