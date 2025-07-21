Two Sens Staff Named to Team Canada for Olympic Games 

Hockey Canada announced today their staff for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and the Sens are set to be well represented. John Forget, Head Equipment Manager for the Senators and Dom Nicoletta, Head Athletic Therapist for the Senators will both be making the trip to Italy to help Canada on their quest for gold.

Both Forget and Nicoletta have been Team Canada regulars over the last several years. The Olympic Games will mark Forget's seventh international tournament with Team Canada including five IIHF Men's World Championship tournaments where he won two gold medals (2015, 2021) and a silver medal (2022).

Nicoletta has represented Team Canada on the international stage four times prior to the Olympics. He has been to three IIHF Men's World Championship including capturing the gold medal alongside Forget in 2021 and taking home a silver in 2019.

Most recently Forget and Nicoletta were both a part of the Team Canada team that captured the inaugural Four Nations Face-Off trophy this past February. With this being the first Olympic games for both Forget and Nicoletta it provides each the opportunity to take home their first olympic medal.