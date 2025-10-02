Tkachuk returns home as Senators face Blues for first time in preseason history 

The Senators are taking preseason one game at a time and not overlooking Thursday’s challenge in St. Louis, but after what happened against Montreal on Tuesday in Quebec City, it’s tough not to think about the final preseason game on the Senators’ schedule — a rematch with the Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Montreal and Ottawa combined for 150 penalty minutes in their first meeting of the preseason, which also saw supplementary discipline handed out to Nick Cousins (slashing) and Hayden Hodgson (boarding) in the form of fines.

“I have an idea of who’s going to play,” said Green after he was asked who he envisions playing in the rematch on Saturday. “I’ll probably talk more about the Montreal game when the Montreal game comes. But as far as the game the other night, if it’s going to affect our decision? Probably not.”

The Senators called up eight players from Belleville following Tuesday’s 5-0 loss to the Canadiens. Three of those players called up will draw into the Sens’ lineup in St. Louis: Tyler Boucher, Keean Washkurak, and Oskar Pettersson.

“We put thought into every exhibition game starting from the summer, and we adjust as things go on,” said Green after Thursday’s practice after he was asked by the media about what lineups would look like for the two remaining games.

“We’re just looking for different things from different players,” said Green. “Some guys are on the team obviously, either on top of their game or trying to find their game still, as you ramp up to regular season, some guys are here for experience as well. They know they’re not going to be on the team but we’re giving them a game, and then there’s guys that we’re still making decisions on.”

Loose Pucks

Leevi Meriläinen will make his second start in a row for the Senators and is expected to play the full game, said Green.

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk will return to his hometown of St. Louis on Thursday night, as the Senators play the Blues in the first preseason meeting between the two in history.

“I’m excited,” said Tkachuk after practice. “See some family, see some friends… it’s very short, so make as much time as you possibly can, but it’s always nice going home, preseason or regular season, so I’m really excited about it.”

Green said that Drake Batherson skated Thursday, and that he is “hoping” Lars Eller and Nick Jensen can make their preseason debuts in Montreal on Saturday.