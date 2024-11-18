Tim Stützle and Leon Draisaitl face off

Two German stars are set to face off in Ottawa on November 19 at Canadian Tire Centre when the Senators take on the Edmonton Oilers.

Stu v Drai
By Ottawa Senators
@Senators

Germany has been producing NHL players since Udo Kiessling stepped on the ice in March 1982. Since that day the country has boasted a wealth of talent, but arguably at the top of that list are two stars that will face off in Ottawa on November 19 at Canadian Tire Centre when the Senators take on the Edmonton Oilers.

You can get your tickets to see this matchup HERE.

Leon Draisaitl was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers third overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and by his second season in the NHL had begun to establish himself as an offensive force in the league.

Six years later, fellow countryman Tim Stützle was also drafted third overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Right off the bat, Stützle made an impact at the NHL level. Through their first four seasons, the two players have followed a very similar path.

Age 19-22 Seasons - Leon Draisaitl (2015-2018) vs. Tim Stützle (2021-2024)

Stats
Leon Draisaitl
Tim Stützle
GP
269
285
G
75
91
A
132
156
PTS
207
247
PPG
22
22
SHG
3
4
GWG
9
11
SOG
548
707

So far this season, the players have continued to nearly mirror each other statistically despite the age difference. This season Leon Draisaitl has the edge on goals and points, but Stützle is leading the way with 14 assists. Both players remain key pieces of their respective team's power play and offense in general.

2024-25 season stats

Stats
Leon Draisaitl
Tim Stützle
GP
18
17
G
13
7
A
11
14
P
24
21

You can witness their next clash this Tuesday.

