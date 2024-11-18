Tim Stützle and Leon Draisaitl face off

Germany has been producing NHL players since Udo Kiessling stepped on the ice in March 1982. Since that day the country has boasted a wealth of talent, but arguably at the top of that list are two stars that will face off in Ottawa on November 19 at Canadian Tire Centre when the Senators take on the Edmonton Oilers.

Leon Draisaitl was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers third overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and by his second season in the NHL had begun to establish himself as an offensive force in the league.

Six years later, fellow countryman Tim Stützle was also drafted third overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Right off the bat, Stützle made an impact at the NHL level. Through their first four seasons, the two players have followed a very similar path.