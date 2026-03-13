Stützle thrilled to play in front of his family and friends

Tim Stützle has been dreaming about this for a long time.

The Ottawa Senators forward knows that through its Global Series, the NHL regularly sends teams to play in Europe with the goal of expanding its fan base. Stützle has already participated in this event, in Sweden, in 2023. Since then, he’s wanted to go back — especially if it meant he could play a few games in his home country.

It’s official.

During a press conference held Friday morning, officials from the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association confirmed that the Senators will face the Chicago Blackhawks twice in Düsseldorf, Germany, in 2026. These games will take place on December 18 and 20 at the PSD Bank Dome.

The NHL could hardly have made a better choice. Stützle grew up in Viersen, a city of about 75,000 people located less than 40 km from Düsseldorf.

“I think German hockey has been growing a lot, and there are a lot of great players from there,” said Stützle. “Now that they [the NHL] have been committing to playing games there and supporting kids as well. It’s huge. Hopefully it gets even more people to play hockey in Germany. It’s really exciting news.”

Stützle has proudly represented his national team on numerous occasions since the start of his career. Last month, he had the opportunity to do so at the highest level, recording six points (four goals and two assists) in five games at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympic Games.

Stützle served as one of captain Leon Draisaitl’s assistants in Italy. He will once again be in the spotlight in Düsseldorf. The Global Series games are part of a strategy for “long-term international growth aimed at strengthening the current and future presence of the NHL and NHL players in Germany.”

“Our deepened commitment to Germany as an important hockey country marks a critical next chapter for the NHL,” said NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly. “By further investing in one of Europe’s most dynamic sports markets – both throughthe execution of major events and the development and implementation of grassroots initiatives – weintend to strengthen our presence and build stronger connections with German fans, partners and local communities. In prioritizing our efforts here, we hope to accelerate hockey’s growth across the region, creating meaningful impact from the ground up.”

A Fourth Visit

The Senators are becoming accustomed to trips to Europe. This will be their fourth visit to Europe in 16 years.

It will, however, be their first trip outside of Scandinavia.

In the fall of 2008, Captain Daniel Alfredsson’s team kicked off the regular season by facing the Pittsburgh Penguins — and Sidney Crosby — twice in Stockholm. As part of the NHL Premiere series, they first suffered a 4-3 overtime loss in a game held on October 4 at the Globe Arena in Stockholm. Twenty-four hours later, they got their revenge with a 3-1 victory in Game 2. Dany Heatley set the tone for the game by scoring two power-play goals.

In 2017, the Senators returned to Stockholm to face the Colorado Avalanche as part of the Global Series. On November 11, the team won their first game 4-3 in overtime. Another Swedish captain, Erik Karlsson, played a major role in the game with two assists. Notably, he set up the game-winning goal by teammate Mark Stone. The next day, in the rematch, the Senators lost 4-3 in regulation.

In 2023, the Senators made their third trip to Sweden. As part of the Global Series, they faced the Minnesota Wild and the Detroit Red Wings. They returned home with four points in the bank. In the November 16 game, a 5-4 overtime win against Detroit, captain Brady Tkachuk set the tone by scoring the first two goals of the game. Stützle, however, stole the show by ending the game with a spectacular baseball-style goal. Two days later, Anton Forsberg led his team to a 2-1 shootout victory over the Wild.

Hockey Day in Germany

In a sense, the Senators will be making their debut in front of Düsseldorf hockey fans this weekend.

The Hockey Day in Germany event has been in full swing in the heart of the city since Friday. Hockey fans are invited to visit an interactive exhibition and have their picture taken with the Stanley Cup. The bravest among them can participate in an esports competition.

A public viewing of Saturday’s game between the Senators and the Anaheim Ducks will be part of the festivities. Stützle is expected to make an appearance on the big screen during the game, which will be broadcast live with commentary by Sky Sports.