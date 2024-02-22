Preview: Stars vs Senators

Preview: The Senators host the Dallas Stars in their series finale at Canadian Tire Centre

Match up Graphic
By Daniel Chisholm
Daniel Chisholm

How to watch: TSN5 / RDS2

How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When: 7 p.m. EST

Where: Canadian Tire Centre

The Stars are in town for the final match up of the season between these interconference foes. Get your tickets here!

Back on Dec. 15 the Senators led the Stars 4-2 early in the second period and held a 4-3 lead to start the third. Fast forward 20 minutes and the Stars pulled out a 5-4 lead in regulation and the Senators walked away without a point. It was a concerning trend at the time for the Sens that they weren't able to hold onto leads when they got them. Now here we are nine weeks later and the Sens have erased that trend and have become a team that has been able to hold onto leads and more importantly a team that doesn't crack when playing from behind earning points in five comeback efforts since Jan. 20

Coming off a fairly successful back end of their road trip that saw them beat Tampa Bay in convincing fashion before taking the hottest team in the NHL to overtime 24 hours later to claim three of a possible four points, the Sens carry momentum back to Canadian Tire Centre. Jacques Martin shook the lines up after Chicago and the newly established top line of Mathieu Joseph-Tim Stützle-Claude Giroux has been DOMINANT. In Tampa Bay, Mathieu Joseph had a pair of goals including the game-winner to propel the Sens, while Tim Stützle has goals in three straight including a true highlight reel goals against Tampa Bay and Florida. Look for that line to put their stamp on this game as early as possible.

OTT@FLA: Stutzle scores goal against Sergei Bobrovsky

Though still on top of the Central Division and just four points shy of Vancouver for the best record in the NHL, the Dallas Stars come into this game on a bit of a slide, losing three straight. That said their losses have come to the Bruins, best team in the Atlantic Division, the Rangers, best team in the Metropolitan Division and the Oilers, third place team in the Pacific Division. No slouches to say the least and on top of that two of three of those losses came in overtime so they walked away with a point.

The Stars find themselves atop the Central Division largely due to their electric offensive output, leading the NHL with 3.68 goals per game. Key to that offensive output has been the sheer depth of this team. While, no one has more than 23 goals they boast nine different skaters with double-digit goals and 12 different skaters with 20+ points. Safe to say there's rarely a moment to breathe regardless of lines when the Stars are on the ice.

The Stars of the Stars need no introduction. Jason Robertson in the midst of another big season with 56 points in 57 games, Roope Hintz leading the team with 23 goals, and Matt Duchene averaging exactly a point per game with 55 points in 55 games. On the back end Jake Oettinger has been stellar in net allowing just 2.93 goals per game on a 0.904% save percentage. Again no small task downing this bunch.

By the numbers

Last 10

Senators 5-3-2

Stars 6-2-2

Leaders

Senators
Stars
Goals
Brady Tkachuk (25)
Roope Hintz (23)
Assists
Tim Stützle (38)
Jason Robertson (38)
Points
Tim Stützle (52)
Jason Robertson (56)
+/-
Vladimir Tarasenko / Ridly Greig (+16)
Mason Marchment (+22)
PIM
Brady Tkachuk (102)
Mason Marchment (40)
Power play goals
Brady Tkachuk (7)
Joe Pavelski (9)
Short-handed goals
Parker Kelly (2)
Roope Hintz (3)
Head-to-head Article

Watch the recap of the Senators game against the Stars from when they met earlier this season:

Recap: Senators at Stars 12.15.23

