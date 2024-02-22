Preview: Stars vs Senators

How to watch: TSN5 / RDS2

How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When: 7 p.m. EST

Where: Canadian Tire Centre

The Stars are in town for the final match up of the season between these interconference foes. Get your tickets here!

Back on Dec. 15 the Senators led the Stars 4-2 early in the second period and held a 4-3 lead to start the third. Fast forward 20 minutes and the Stars pulled out a 5-4 lead in regulation and the Senators walked away without a point. It was a concerning trend at the time for the Sens that they weren't able to hold onto leads when they got them. Now here we are nine weeks later and the Sens have erased that trend and have become a team that has been able to hold onto leads and more importantly a team that doesn't crack when playing from behind earning points in five comeback efforts since Jan. 20

Coming off a fairly successful back end of their road trip that saw them beat Tampa Bay in convincing fashion before taking the hottest team in the NHL to overtime 24 hours later to claim three of a possible four points, the Sens carry momentum back to Canadian Tire Centre. Jacques Martin shook the lines up after Chicago and the newly established top line of Mathieu Joseph-Tim Stützle-Claude Giroux has been DOMINANT. In Tampa Bay, Mathieu Joseph had a pair of goals including the game-winner to propel the Sens, while Tim Stützle has goals in three straight including a true highlight reel goals against Tampa Bay and Florida. Look for that line to put their stamp on this game as early as possible.