Single game tickets for Round 1 of Stanley Cup playoffs available for sale on Thursday 

OTTAWA – TheOttawa Senators announced today that single game tickets for Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre will go on sale to the general public at 12 noon EDT on Thursday, April 17.

The tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.ca, with a limited quantity available for Game 3 and Game 4 at Canadian Tire Centre.

Individuals who sign up to become Senators Season Seat Members for the 2025-26 season can still guarantee access to all home playoff tickets at a preferred rate.

Dates and times for the home playoff games at Canadian Tire Centre will be released by the National Hockey League later this week.

