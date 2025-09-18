Sens Student Army is Back for the New Season

By Jackson Starr
School’s back and that means hockey is right around the corner! One of the best deals for Sens fans is once again back this season. It’s time to join the Sens Student army.

Students from any post-secondary University and College qualify for Sens Student Army tickets, with activations already done at College La Cite, Algonquin College, Carleton University, University of Ottawa, and Queens University.

The Sens will also be set up at this year's Panda Game on October 5th at TD Place where you can find more information.

Student theme games this year include a breaking the ice event on October 23rd, and Student Appreciation Night which date is still TBD.

This year can look forward to:

  • Exclusive student ticket offers for the best gamedays at Canadian Tire Centre!
  • Contests and giveaways with unforgettable experiences up for grabs!
  • Special game nights built with students in mind!

Whether you’re hitting the books or heading to the rink, you’ll want to keep an eye on Sens socials, so you don’t miss your chance to score big this season!

