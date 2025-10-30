Sens Student Army hosts Breaking The Ice as Senators defeat Flyers

The Sens Student Army presented by Desjardins kicked off its in-arena festivities for the 2025–26 season with Breaking the Ice.

The event took place on Thursday, Oct. 23, as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2–1 at Canadian Tire Centre.

The event gave post-secondary students an elevated gameday experience, featuring prizes, giveaways and a chance to take part in exclusive activities throughout the night. Desjardins ensured students were well fed, offering complimentary hotdogs to those in attendance.

During the first intermission, four students faced off in a lively game of Ice Pong. Dressed head to toe in Sens gear courtesy of Desjardins, the winning team earned tickets to Ottawa’s final regular-season game against Toronto and a $50 Sens Store gift card.

The Breaking the Ice event was open to all students from the University of Ottawa, Carleton University, Algonquin College and College La Cité.

The Sens Student Army, presented by Desjardins Financial Group, is a free membership program that gives students access to $35 game tickets, contests, events and exclusive team experiences. Students can register using their school email.