Sens Set-up: Throwback Thursday vs Vegas Golden Knights

The Senators are hosting their third Throwback Thursday game of the year tomorrow night as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights for the second and final time this season.

By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Senators are hosting their third Throwback Thursday game of the year tomorrow night as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights for the second and final time this season. Puck drop for tomorrow’s game is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and tickets are available HERE.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance in will receive a limited edition Throwback Thursday Chris Neil poster done by Canadian visual artist Samantha Woj. The previous two Throwback Thursday games featured exclusive posters of Daniel Alfredsson and Chris Phillips.

Woj, who was born with a rare genetic disorder called Ectrodactyly, uses hockey equipment such as skates, pucks, or sticks to hit, roll, and glide across the canvas. Woj’s method fills negative space and creates forms that come together to make unique and beautiful pieces.

As part of the Throwback Thursday series, tomorrow’s game will feature throwback pricing, which will include $3 soft serve ice cream, $5 hotdogs and popcorn, and more.

Coming to town are the Vegas Golden Knights in what will be the second and final matchup between the two teams this season. The first game came on October 25 and saw the Senators fall by a score of 6-4, which means fans will see a motivated team to get back in the win column.

Don’t miss out on the Throwback Thursday fun! Grab your tickets HERE.

