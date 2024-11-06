Sens Set-up: Throwback Thursday vs New York Islanders

The Ottawa Senators return home tomorrow to take on the New York Islanders for the first of three matchups this season. Puck drop for tomorrow’s game is at 7:00 p.m. but fans will want to arrive early, as tomorrow’s game is the second Throwback Thursday game of the season. Tickets to tomorrow’s game are available HERE.

The first 10,000 fans that arrive at tomorrow’s game will receive a limited edition Throwback Thursday Chris Phillips poster done by Canadian visual artist Samantha Woj. The Senators’ first Throwback Thursday game against the New Jersey Devils on October 17 featured exclusive Daniel Alfredsson posters

Woj, who was born with a rare genetic disorder called Ectrodactyly, uses hockey equipment such as skates, pucks, or sticks to hit, roll, and glide across the canvas. Woj’s method fills negative space and creates forms that come together to make unique and beautiful pieces.

As part of the Throwback Thursday series, tomorrow’s game will feature throwback pricing, which will include $3 soft serve ice cream, $5 hotdogs and popcorn, and more.

Coming to town are the New York Islanders hot off a 4-3 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins last night. Meanwhile, the Senators will be looking to get back in the win column following the team’s 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on the road last night. Forward Ridly Greig scored the lone goal for the Sens. The Senators are 5-1 at home this season, which promises an exciting game for fans.

Don’t miss out on the fun! Grab your tickets to tomorrow’s game HERE.