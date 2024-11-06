Sens Set-up: Throwback Thursday vs New York Islanders

The Ottawa Senators return home tomorrow to take on the New York Islanders for the first of three matchups this season.

1920x1080_TT_nov7_ENG
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators return home tomorrow to take on the New York Islanders for the first of three matchups this season. Puck drop for tomorrow’s game is at 7:00 p.m. but fans will want to arrive early, as tomorrow’s game is the second Throwback Thursday game of the season. Tickets to tomorrow’s game are available HERE.

The first 10,000 fans that arrive at tomorrow’s game will receive a limited edition Throwback Thursday Chris Phillips poster done by Canadian visual artist Samantha Woj. The Senators’ first Throwback Thursday game against the New Jersey Devils on October 17 featured exclusive Daniel Alfredsson posters

Woj, who was born with a rare genetic disorder called Ectrodactyly, uses hockey equipment such as skates, pucks, or sticks to hit, roll, and glide across the canvas. Woj’s method fills negative space and creates forms that come together to make unique and beautiful pieces.

As part of the Throwback Thursday series, tomorrow’s game will feature throwback pricing, which will include $3 soft serve ice cream, $5 hotdogs and popcorn, and more.

Coming to town are the New York Islanders hot off a 4-3 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins last night. Meanwhile, the Senators will be looking to get back in the win column following the team’s 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on the road last night. Forward Ridly Greig scored the lone goal for the Sens. The Senators are 5-1 at home this season, which promises an exciting game for fans.

Don’t miss out on the fun! Grab your tickets to tomorrow’s game HERE.

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Senators fall to Sabres on the road

Preview: Senators at Sabres, November 5, 2024

Senators come up short against Rangers

Sens Set-up: Oktoberfest vs Seattle Kraken

Preview: Senators at Rangers, November 1, 2024

Celebrate Oktoberfest with the Sens

Senators dominate Blues

Preview: Senators vs Blues, October 29, 2024

Sens Set-up: Halloween vs St. Louis Blues

Join the Halloween fun at tomorrow night's game

What's My Name? sweepstakes brought to you by Casamigos winners announced

Senators unable to end Avalanche's winning streak

Preview: Senators at Avalanche, October 27, 2024

Notebook: Senators prep for Avalanche

Vegas comes back to top Senators

Preview: Senators at Golden Knights, October 25, 2024

Steve Staios inducted into Hamilton Sports Hall of Fame

Forsberg, Senators shut out Utah 4-0