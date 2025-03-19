Sens Set-up: Throwback Thursday vs Colorado Avalanche

The Ottawa Senators are hosting their sixth and final Throwback Thursday game of the season tomorrow night when the Colorado Avalanche come to town. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and tickets are available HERE.

As part of the Throwback Thursday evening, Sens fans will enjoy throwback pricing. Deals will include $5 hotdogs and popcorn, $3 soft serve ice cream, and more.

On the ice, the Colorado Avalanche will be in town for the second and final meeting between the Sens and Avalanche this season. The Senators will be looking for revenge after falling to Colorado in their first game back on October 27.

Don’t miss out! Get your tickets to tomorrow’s game HERE.