Sens Set-up: The Tragically Hip Night vs Winnipeg Jets

The Ottawa Senators are back on the ice tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. ET when they take on the Winnipeg Jets for the second and final time this season. Tickets to the game are available HERE for purchase!

Canadian Tire Centre will not only be hosting a hockey game tomorrow night. The Senators are set to host The Tragically Hip night at tomorrow night's game.

Gord Downie’s brothers, Patrick and Mike, will be in attendance and take part in a ceremonial puck drop. As well, the night will feature intermission performances by Road Apples: the original and premier tribute to The Tragically Hip.

Throughout the evening, fans will be able to help the Senators Community Foundation support the Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF). The Foundation will be announcing a meaningful gift to the DWF.

Tomorrow night’s game will see the Senators take on the red hot Winnipeg Jets, who are undefeated in their past 10 games.

Don’t miss out! Limited tickets remain. Grab yours HERE while you still can!