Sens play host to Bruins on annual Hockey Fights Cancer night 

Hockey Fights Cancer returns in support of oncology care in Ottawa-Gatineau

1

The Ottawa Senators will join the leaguewide Hockey Fights Cancer initiative — now in its 27th season — on Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre, when the Boston Bruins come to town. Doors open at 5 p.m. for a 7 p.m. start.

Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC aims to raise funds for oncology care in the Ottawa-Gatineau region. Thanks to the support from fans last season, the Senators Community Foundation was able to raise a total of $188,300 in support of children’s oncology and pediatric care.

Grace, a young oncology patient at the Ronald McDonald House Ottawa, will drop the ceremonial puck this year with her family as well as Michael and Lucy Andlauer by her side. Dylan, a young blood cancer treatment patient, will ring the bell, signalling the end of his treatment.

‘I fight for’ placards will be handed out to fans at all gates. At Lower Gate 1, there will be a placard photo station with a backdrop for fans to take photos. The Andlauer Family is matching donations both online and in-venue, mystery pucks will be sold for $35, and 50/50 for a cause is back with, with proceeds going towards oncology and pediatric care.

