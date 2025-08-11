Sens on Demand Ticket Redemption

1. Log into your My Sens Account.

2. Select your game under Buy Tickets.

3. Select which tickets you would like to purchase with your Sens on Demand Credit. Then click on ‘Continue.’

4. The sections highlighted in blue are the sections that correspond to your price level called SOD. Click on a section to zoom in.

5. Once you have selected your seats click on the shopping cart, then click ‘Continue’ in the pop-up window.

6. You will be presented with the confirmation screen. From here click on use my available credits, then accept ticket terms and conditions and then place order.