Sens On Demand Ticket Redemption

SOD_JUNE_CAMP_1920x1080_C1_ENG
By Ottawa Senators

Need help redeeming your Sens On Demand tickets and vouchers?

Follow the step by step process below!

Sens on Demand Ticket Redemption

1. Log into your My Sens Account.

2. Select your game under Buy Tickets.

3. Select which tickets you would like to purchase with your Sens on Demand Credit. Then click on ‘Continue.’

4. The sections highlighted in blue are the sections that correspond to your price level called SOD. Click on a section to zoom in.

5. Once you have selected your seats click on the shopping cart, then click ‘Continue’ in the pop-up window.

6. You will be presented with the confirmation screen. From here click on use my available credits, then accept ticket terms and conditions and then place order.

Sens on Demand Voucher Redemption

1. Log into your My Sens Account.

2. Select your voucher under My Tickets.

3. After selecting your voucher, click on ‘Exchange’. If ‘Exchange’ doesn’t appear beside ‘Transfer’ and ‘Sell’ click on ‘More’, then select ‘Exchange’.

4. Select which game you would like to exchange into, then click on ‘Continue.’

5. This screen will display all the games you can exchange your voucher for, to select a specific game, click on ‘Select Event’ beside the corresponding event.

6. The sections highlighted in blue are the sections that correspond to your price level. Click on a section to zoom in.

7. Once you have selected your seats click on the shopping cart, then click ‘Continue’ in the pop-up window.

8. You will be presented with the confirmation screen. From here click on ‘Submit’, accept the terms and conditions and then click place order.

