Sens look to right ship against Kraken as four-game homestand begins

Ottawa didn’t allow a goal to Seattle in two meetings last year

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The Senators will be on the search for their second win of the season on Thursday night when the Seattle Kraken come to town.

Ottawa has played well at even strength despite losing three of their first four games, but the team is looking to improve their penalty kill, which has allowed eight goals on 17 opportunities.

“There’s been a few breakdowns,” acknowledged Travis Green about the penalty kill on Thursday morning. “There’s also been a few lucky goals that have kind of found their way in the net… I know it’s a hot topic [for the media], it’s also a hot topic in our room.”

Lars Eller pointed to better execution when clearing pucks and communication as the biggest things that needed to change to improve the kill.

“After we came back from the Florida trip, we talked about being way more aggressive [and having better] anticipation. I think that was a little better against Nashville and perhaps we took a little bit of a step back yesterday, and now we have to take a step forward today. Again, I think it’s well within our capabilities to be a good penalty killing team, and right now we’re facing some adversity,” said Eller.

“I think it starts with doing the little things, the simple things,” said Green. “When you do that, everything kind of falls in order. I thought the game against Nashville we saw a version of what we want to be as far as being aggressive, but if you don’t do the simple things right you end up being a bit tired and that’s where you have breakdowns.”

Green did stress that the team is getting good results at even strength. Through the first four games of the season, they have generated nearly two more expected goals than their opponents at 5-on-5 per NaturalStatTrick.

“We did a lot of good things last night,” said Green. “If you looked at the game overall, 5-on-5, it was a pretty good game. Special teams played a big part of the game last night, it’s played a big part in a few games. Our 5-on-5 game was close [though] we needed to stay consistent with our 5-on-5 game. I thought for 45 or 50 minutes we did a real good job last night.”

In fact, the Senators didn’t allow a single shot against at 5-on-5 through the entire first period. Of the Sabres’ seven goals, three came on the powerplay, one came shorthanded, and one was shot into the empty net after Green pulled Leevi Meriläinen for an extra attacker late in the game.

At even strength, Ottawa and Buffalo each scored three goals, despite the 8-4 scoreline — a stat that underscores just how strange the game really was.

The Sens look the fend off the Kraken and get back into the win column.

‘Every team faces some adversity’

Eller, who scored his first goal as a Sen against Buffalo, also spoke to the media about the team’s mentality heading into Thursday’s game. The veteran was asked about the absence of Brady Tkachuk, who was injured after being cross-checked into the boards by Roman Josi on Monday.

“Every team faces some adversity during the season, we’re certainly going to miss him. We’re going to be a way better team with him when he does come back, but I think good teams have the ability to lose a key player for some time,” said Eller.

“It’s a chance for other guys to step up, and collectively, we’re good enough to find a way to win games. I really believe that, because I’ve seen that in the past with plenty of teams.”

Eller was asked for an example of teams stepping up after losing a key player. “Playing against Pittsburgh, many years, where you had [Sidney] Crosby or [Evgeni] Malkin out for long periods of time,” said Eller.

“The teams, they were still tough to play against, they were still finding ways to win throughout longer stretches of time. We have to have that belief in our identity that the team is not one player… we can find a way to win games here, and it starts tonight.”

Four-game homestand begins

The Sens will settle into Ottawa for their first homestand of the season beginning with Thursday’s game. The Islanders, Oilers, and Flyers are next up.

“I’m not thinking ahead to the homestand, I’m just thinking about tonight’s game,” said Green. “[But] we’ve been on the road a lot so far, it’s nice to get home.”

Last season, the Sens made Canadian Tire Centre a stronghold, compiling a 27-11-3 record at home. The 27 wins stood as their most at home since 2005–06, and their third most in franchise history.

Loose Pucks

The Senators recalled winger Arthur Kaliyev from Belleville on Wednesday. The 23-year-old, signed to a one-year, two-way deal on July 2, had two assists in his first two AHL games. A 2019 second-round pick of the Kings, Kaliyev has 75 points in 202 career NHL games with Los Angeles and the Rangers.

“He’s a big body, he can shoot,” said Green, who said Kaliyev could draw into the lineup on Thursday. “I thought he played a real strong game his last exhibition game.”

Jordan Spence led the Senators in 5-on-5 ice time (17:43) in his second regular season game. Spence also assisted on all three of the even strength goals the team scored.

Green had no further update on Tkachuk, when asked by the media. “We’re making sure that we’re taking care of him, making sure we do the right thing. I don’t have an update, hoping I do soon.”

The Faceoff

Ottawa won both meetings with Seattle 3-0 a season ago. Linus Ullmark was in net for the second matchup, where he recorded a 30-save shutout at Climate Pledge Arena.

Tim Stützle scored in both games against Seattle last season. Stützle has 5 goals, 6 assists, and a plus-minus of +3 in 8 games versus the Kraken in his career.

Seattle is coming off an overtime loss in Montreal on Tuesday night, their first loss of the season after wins over Anaheim and Vegas.

Joey Daccord, the Sens’ seventh-round draft pick in 2015, has started all three games for the Kraken so far, but Phillip Grubauer is expected to make his first start of the season against Ottawa.

