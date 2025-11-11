Sens look to continue rolling on homestand

Both Ottawa and Dallas enter with 6-1-3 records in their last 10 games

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators began a four-game homestand in winning fashion on Sunday, defeating the Utah Mammoth 4-2. They’ll face another Western Conference opponent — the second of three on the homestand — on Tuesday night, when the Dallas Stars come to town.

Despite a negative goal differential, Dallas enters play with the third-best record in the West (9-4-3) and holds a record of 6-1-3 in their last 10 games — identical to the Senators’ record in their last 10.

“Playing a good team tonight, obviously Dallas has been a team that’s been favoured to go far, have a chance to win a Cup for a while now,” said Travis Green. “They’re no different this year. They’re a good road team; we’re going to have to be on top of our game.”

There will be no lineup changes for the Senators coming off that win to Utah, which means Hayden Hodgson will make his second straight appearance on the fourth line after being called up from Belleville.

“Just play hard. Just play hard every single night, and do whatever I can to bring some energy to this group and to this lineup,” said Hodgson of his simple approach to joining the lineup.

It’s an approach that general manager Steve Staios said was effective after Sunday’s win when he met the media on Monday morning.

“It’s pretty clear,” said Hodgson about the messaging he’s received since being called up and inserted into the lineup. “I think Greener knows what I bring, and what he expects and what he wants, so it makes it pretty easy for me just to bring my energy every single game.”

Brush up on the latest news ahead of puck drop in Jackson Starr's latest Sens Today.

Amadio stays hot

Michael Amadio has scored a goal in four straight games for the Senators — against Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia and Utah — the first time in his career he’s riding a four-game goal streak. “He always plays a pretty solid game, Ammo, he’s a real smart player,” said Green after the win against Utah.

“He can play good and not play his best, with his smarts. I just think he’s done a better job of being a little harder on the puck on the wall, too. His wall work [Sunday] was fantastic. It’s funny, if you check well, if you do a lot of simple things well in your own zone, even reloading out of the other zone, playing smart, hard hockey, you end up getting chances at the other end, and that’s a good example.”

The last Senators player to score a goal in five straight games was Brady Tkachuk, who notched a goal in five straight contests last season (Feb. 8 – March 8). Amadio has also logged only 63:09 of ice time during his four-game goal streak – the third fewest minutes played by anybody in Sens history with a four-game goal streak.

“Just playing with a little bit of confidence,” said Amadio on Tuesday morning about how he’s feeling. “Fortunate to play with some good linemates out there as well who have given me some great opportunities as well. But more importantly, it’s been huge to get a lot of wins as well, so yeah, hopefully we keep it going tonight.”

Amadio says his game-day routine through his hot streak has been the same “for a while now,” and that he’s going to keep the same routine “even if it goes the other way as well.”

The Faceoff

The Senators have won eight consecutive home games against the Dallas Stars, dating back to February 9, 2017.

It’s the second-longest winning streak on home ice against a single opponent in franchise history, eclipsed only by the 10-game winning streak Ottawa enjoyed against Tampa at home between 1998–2003.

Last season, the Sens split the season series with Dallas, winning 3-2 at home on Jan. 12 and losing on the road on Jan. 2.

Perron leads all players in career games played (44), in goals (17), in assists (18), in points (29) and in penalty minutes (28) against Dallas.

Loose Pucks

Linus Ullmark will return between the pipes for the Sens after Leevi Meriläinen started against Utah. Ullmark is 3-4-0 against the Stars in his career — but holds a save percentage of .931 and goals-against average of 2.02.

Tuesday marks Remembrance Day in Canada and the Commonwealth. The Senators observed two minutes of silence both on the ice and in the dressing room at 11:00 a.m.

