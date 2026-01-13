Senators look to snap skid against Canucks

Sens have lost four in a row; Canucks seven in a row

© Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The time to look in the mirror for the Ottawa Senators is now, says veteran forward Lars Eller as the team looks to break a four-game losing streak when the Vancouver Canucks come to town on Tuesday night.

“I think most importantly, bring the energy, everybody’s got to bring the energy and a competitive edge tonight,” Eller told the media on Tuesday morning ahead of the game.

“I think if we do that, it’s going to spread to the rest of the team. One guy or line can turn the game around by dragging the rest of the guys into it, and that’s kind of what we, what I’m looking for right now, somebody that can drag us into it and get the team going, because I know we’ve got a really good hockey team. And we played at a high level earlier in the season, so I know it’s there, but we’ve got to dig it out of ourselves and show that we’re willing to do what it takes.”

After a 3-2 loss to Florida on Saturday night, Travis Green said the team was lacking just a little bit of desperation. It wasn’t time for panic mode, but hockey is a game played on the margins, and he felt the team needed five or 10 per cent more that night.

“When times are hard and you’re losing a couple of games in a row and you’re going through some adversity, that lack of desperation or lack of competitiveness or that less 10 per cent, that spreads throughout the team a little bit when some guys are not bringing it,” said Eller.

“Everybody’s not bringing it. But it goes the same way, that one guy can drag the rest of the team into it. We need to flip that, and I know we’re capable of it, it’s just going to be a matter of which line or who is it going to be that’s going to drag us into it and get to that level of desperation, or emotionally invested, or whatever you want to call it, but it’s a feeling that we need to get away from where we’ve been the last couple of games, and we’re capable of that. I think everybody can be this guy. It can be a hit, it can be a goal, it can be a blocked shot, it can be something that drags the rest of the guys into it, that brings energy to the rest of the bench. It can be many things and everybody is capable of it including me.”

“I think it’s each players responsibility, it starts with themselves to bring what they can to help the team win. I’ve said it a lot in here, we win as a team and we lose as a team, it’s usually not one or two guys that are dominating a game,” Green told the media.

“It’s a real team effort when we win, and to get that effort or that look everyone’s got to be on top of their game. Energy is a big part of our game, when we’re playing well we have a lot of energy in our game.”

The Faceoff

Vancouver is riding the second-longest winless streak in the league (seven games, behind Anaheim’s nine). They are coming off a 6-3 loss in Montreal on Monday night. Ottawa enters the game also winless in their last four.

“There’s going to be a level of desperation from both teams,” said Green. “We talked about it the other night, they’re hungry to get a win, we’re hungry to get a win. Again, it comes back to us and us playing our game. We don’t play the Canucks very often, we’ll do a good pre-scout tonight. But for me, no matter who we play, it always comes back to how are we going to play, first and foremost. When we’re on top of our game, I like how it looks.”

Vancouver — where Green spent four-and-a-half seasons as head coach — will make one more stop on their season-long six-game road trip after tonight, in Columbus.

Loose Pucks

James Reimer, signed to a one-year contract on Monday, will not dress on Tuesday. Travis Green said that he is a possibility to appear in a game later this week. Linus Ullmark has been around Canadian Tire Centre and skated on Tuesday morning. “All positives, as he’s hopefully approaching getting back with the team,” said Green.

Jake Sanderson is riding a career-high seven-game point streak heading into Tuesday’s game against Vancouver. Sanderson has collected one goal and six assists in that stretch. Sanderson is on the longest active point streak of any defenceman in the NHL and only Jakob Chychrun (10 games) and Oliver Ekman-Larsson (nine games) have had longer point streaks as defencemen this season.

Sanderson is the first Ottawa defenceman to string together a seven-game point streak since Erik Karlsson accomplished the feat from Oct. 26 – Nov. 11, 2017. Sanderson is now just one game shy of becoming just the fifth defenceman in franchise history to have a point streak of eight games or longer.

Claude Giroux, who turned 38 on Monday, is enjoying one of his most productive offensive stretches with the Senators. Giroux has collected 13 points (four goals, nine assists) over his past 12 games dating back to December 18. Prior to this, the last Ottawa player over the age of 38 to enjoy a 10-point (or more) stretch over an 12-game span was Sergei Gonchar (1 goal, 14 assists) from March 3 – March 28, 2013.

