Thirty years of memories, part 1

No. 23: October 8, 2003 – The Eagles perform for Season Seat Members
In the spring of 2003, the Senators were going through a difficult period. Team owner Rod Bryden had filed for bankruptcy protection. While the team was up for sale, a Canadian investor purchased the franchise with the goal of keeping it in Ottawa. To kick off his time in Ottawa on a high note, Eugene Melnyk immediately organized a big party. On October 8, 2003, the legendary rock band The Eagles performed at the Corel Centre. Senators Season Seat Members were able to attend the concert — part of the band's farewell tour —completely free of charge. The band generously treated fans to almost 30 songs. The concert kicked off with the hits The Long Run and New Kid in Town, ending a few hours later with Take it Easy and Desperado.