Thirty years of memories, part 1

This week, we revisit the most memorable moments at Canadian Tire Centre

By Ian Mendes & Sylvain St. Laurent

A lot can happen in 30 years.

As the Senators organization celebrates the 30th anniversary of Canadian Tire Centre, we had fun digging through our memories to find the most memorable sporting and cultural moments from the largest arena in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

Today, we present the events ranked 30th to 21st on our list. The rest of our rankings will be available on Friday and Saturday.

No. 30: January 2, 1999 – Damian Rhodes sets an NHL record

Fans in attendance for this game witnessed some history, as Damian Rhodes became the first NHL goalie to score a goal and record a shutout in the same game. Rhodes was credited with an unassisted goal at the 8:14 mark of the first period, when Devils defenceman Lyle Odelein’s pass to a teammate went all the way back into a vacated New Jersey net. Rhodes was the last Ottawa player to touch the puck, earning him the goal that gave Ottawa a 2-0 lead. The Senators added four more goals and Rhodes stopped all 30 shots he faced in a 6-0 victory over the Devils. After the game Rhodes told reporters, “I couldn’t believe the puck went in.”

No. 29: September 8, 1996 – USA advances to World Cup of Hockey Final

A semi-final matchup in the inaugural World Cup of Hockey took place in Ottawa, just nine months after the arena opened. The United States faced Russia in a battle to see which country would face Canada in a best-of-three final. Pat LaFontaine opened the scoring just 26 seconds into the game, while Brett Hull added two goals as the United States cruised to a 5-2 victory. Watch the full game broadcast here for a fun trip down memory lane.

No. 28: April 1-4, 2016 – Garth Brooks sells out four shows in four nights

Canadian Tire Centre has been home to countless concerts and shows in 30 years, but Garth Brooks’ run in the spring of 2016 might be the most impressive performance from a soloartist. After shattering Ottawa box office records by selling 50,000 tickets in a single day for three shows, Brooks added a fourth show – which naturally sold out. Phil Collins, Tina Turner and other artists have performed on consecutive nights in Ottawa, but no performer has been able to replicate Brooks’ four-day run of success in this city.

No. 27: April 5, 2013 – Attendance record set for women’s hockey

An 8-0 victory for Team Canada over Finland at the 2013 IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championship featured a lopsided scoreboard and an even more impressive attendance figure. A raucous crowd of 18,013 filled Canadian Tire Centre, smashing the record for the biggest attendance at a women’s hockey game. The venue also held the previous record for a highest attendance for a women’s hockey game, as 16,437 attended a Canada-USA pre-Olympic game in 2010. In the 8-0 win over Finland, Meghan Agosta scored a hat trick, while future Ottawa Charge star Brianne Jenner also tallied a pair of goals for Team Canada.

No. 26: January 21, 2013 – Paul MacLean’s stunt double makes an appearance

The 30-year history of Canadian Tire Centre is riddled with fun and quirky moments. Paul MacLean’s stunt double making an appearance directly behind the Ottawa head coach in 2013 is certainly one of those moments that fits that list. Mike Watson – who affectionately was dubbed ‘Paul MacClone’ – sat in the first row behind MacLean and was a doppelganger for the Senators head coach. After the game, MacLean was asked about his stunt double, to which he quipped, “Apparently there’s quite a resemblance. I hope he gets as much help around town as I do.”

No. 25: April 13, 2002 – Roger Neilson coaches his 1,000th NHL game

Late in the 2001-02 season, Jacques Martin decided to step aside and allow his associate Roger Neilson to coach the final two games of the regular season – getting Neilson to the 1,000-game plateau as an NHL head coach. It was a remarkably kind and thoughtful gesture from Martin to his longtime friend and mentor. Neilson’s final game as coach featured him giving Bill Muckalt – who was searching his for his first goal of the season – plenty of opportunities on Ottawa’s power play unit. Muckalt fired a season-high five shots on goal, but failed to find the back of the net.

No. 24: January 15, 1996 – Bryan Adams opens the arena

Bryan Adams was the biggest name in Canadian music and a global superstar in the mid-1990s. Adams routinely opened new stadiums and venues across Canada, including GM Place in Vancouver in the fall of 1995. A few months later – on January 15, 1996 – Adams christened the Palladium with a sold-out concert. “On behalf of the band and myself, I want to say it’s a great privilege to be asked here tonight to be the people to open up your building for you,” Adams told a sold-out show. For a little nostalgia, check this archived news video from CBC Ottawa.

No. 23: October 8, 2003 – The Eagles perform for Season Seat Members

In the spring of 2003, the Senators were going through a difficult period. Team owner Rod Bryden had filed for bankruptcy protection. While the team was up for sale, a Canadian investor purchased the franchise with the goal of keeping it in Ottawa. To kick off his time in Ottawa on a high note, Eugene Melnyk immediately organized a big party. On October 8, 2003, the legendary rock band The Eagles performed at the Corel Centre. Senators Season Seat Members were able to attend the concert — part of the band's farewell tour —completely free of charge. The band generously treated fans to almost 30 songs. The concert kicked off with the hits The Long Run and New Kid in Town, ending a few hours later with Take it Easy and Desperado.

No. 22: December 5, 2005 – Bryan against the Kings

Between 2004 and 2016, Bryan Murray left his mark on the organization, both as head coach and general manager. The Shawville native, who had spent several decades in the NHL, often stood out at press conferences with his direct and often very funny comments. During games, he was at his best when tempers flared. He was often there to remind his players that they couldn't let themselves be pushed around. On December 2, 2005, in a game where tempers flared, at least three fights broke out between the Senators and the Los Angeles Kings. The evening took a strange turn when Murray, then coach, found himself in the corridors of the arena berating former player turned commentator Jim Fox.

No. 21: September 22, 2023 – Michael Andlauer introductory press conference

"It reminds me of my wedding day: excited, overwhelmed a little bit, nervous, but I'm happy — happy knowing I'm in good company," said Michael Andlauer when asked to describe his emotions during his first official engagement as owner of the Ottawa Senators. With his characteristic energy and a touch of humor, the businessman quickly won over the dozens of employees and partners who had come to attend the press conference during which he officially became the team's owner. By announcing the return of Cyril Leeder as president, Mr. Andlauer set the tone for a new era for the organization. “I promise to take care of your team with the utmost respect, integrity and care.”

Stay tuned for parts 20–11 (Friday) and 10-1 (Saturday).

