Senators get 2 quick goals in 1st, defeat Canucks to end 4-game skid

Zub, Spence score 15 seconds apart for Ottawa; Vancouver is 0-6-2 in past 8 games

VAN at OTT | Recap

By Zoe Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators ended a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday.

Artem Zub and Jordan Spence scored, and Leevi Merilainen made 18 saves for the Senators (21-19-5), who were playing the first game of a back-to-back.

Elias Pettersson scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 39 saves for the Canucks (16-25-5), who were coming off a 6-3 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Monday and are 0-6-2 in their past eight games.

Zub gave the Senators a 1–0 lead at 15:36 of the first period, scoring short side under Lankinen's glove with a wrist shot from the right face-off dot.

Spence scored on a similar play just 15 seconds later to push the lead to 2-0. Following a face-off win by Tim Stutzle in the left circle, Spence took a pass from Drake Batherson and beat Lankinen blocker side off the far post from the top of the right circle.

Pettersson got the Canucks to within 2-1 at 1:17 of the third period. He scored on a one-timer from the slot after Dylan Cozens turned the puck over to Linus Karlsson in the left circle.

News Feed

Senators look to snap skid against Canucks

“He’s a guy we need”: Former teammates on Reimer

Forsling, Verhaeghe each has 2 points, Panthers edge Senators

A united team returns home to host the Panthers

Halliday loaned to Belleville

MacKinnon gets 4 points, Avalanche score 8 against Senators in win

Senators look to bounce back in Colorado

Vejmelka makes 32 saves, Mammoth open 7-game homestand with win over Senators

Senators begin second half of season with visit to Utah

Midseason check-up: Jordan Spence

Red Wings score 3 in 1st period, get past Senators

Sens meet divisional rival Red Wings for first time this year

Chabot scores twice, Senators defeat Jets

Senators look for second win of 2026

Staios: We are continuing to build towards contending

Sanderson and Matinpalo named to Olympic rosters

Zetterlund, Senators rally for win against Capitals

Senators and Capitals clash on New Year’s Day