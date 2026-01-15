Tkachuk gets 4 points, Senators ease past Rangers

Dylan Cozens had a goal and two assists, and Ridly Greig had three assists for his first career three-point game for the Ottawa Senators (22-19-5). Jake Sanderson, David Perron and Nick Jensen each had a goal and an assist. Leevi Merilainen, in his ninth consecutive start and 10th straight appearance, made 18 saves. He also made 19 saves in a 2-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

The Rangers (20-22-6) lost their fifth consecutive game (0-4-1) and fourth in a row at home, where they are 5-13-4 this season. Gabe Perreault scored twice for his 1st multigoal NHL game, and Alexis Lafreniere had a goal and an assist.

Jonathan Quick allowed six goals on 17 shots before being replaced in the second period by Spencer Martin, who made 11 saves in relief.

Ottawa scored four times in the first period.

Drake Batherson started it with a power-play goal at 2:18, scoring off a rebound of Cozens' shot from the high slot, a one-timer off a pass from Tkachuk out of the right face-off circle.

Jensen made it 2-0 at 4:53, when his shot from the right point targeted for a Cozens redirect near the left post instead went in off New York defenseman Braden Schneider's skate.

Tkachuk extended the lead to 3-0 at 15:01, becoming the fourth player in Senators history to score 200 goals with the team. He scored with a far-side shot from the right circle off a 2-on-1 rush with Cozens.

Cozens made it 4-0 at 19:54. Tkachuk kept the puck in the zone and found Greig in the high slot. He dropped it to Cozens, who beat Quick on the blocker side.

Jake Sanderson pushed it 5-0 at 5:57 of the second period, and Thomas Chabot extended the lead to 6-0 at 12:23 to chase Quick from the game.

Perreault cut it to 6-1 at 18:55 and made it 6-2 at 5:26 of the third. J.T. Miller and Mika Zibanejad had both assists on each goal.

Perron banked in a shot off Martin to put Ottawa up 7-2 at 8:20.

Noah Laba got a piece of Lafreniere's wrist shot for a power-play goal to make it 7-3 at 10:44, and then Lafreniere scored at 15:58 to make the deficit 7-4.

Tim Stutzle secured the 8-4 final with an empty-net goal at 19:11.