Sens hit the road for Boston

Ottawa defeated the Bruins 7-1 last Monday

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators (6-5-2) will look to defeat the Boston Bruins (8-7-0) on Thursday night for the second time in as many weeks.

Both teams are among the crowded field in the midst of a hunt for a playoff spot in the Atlantic Division. Each of the eight teams in the division holds a .500 or better record entering play on Thursday.

“We want to get to our game right away,” said Travis Green after the team skated on Thursday morning.

“We’re playing a team that’s found their game as well, so we’re going to have to be ready to go. Boston’s played well at home, they’ve won four in a row. We’re going to have to be ready to start tonight’s game in a building where the other team plays well, and do it for 60 minutes.”

The Senators got their longest break between games yet of the condensed season and practiced twice this week after a stretch of seven games in 12 days.

“It feels strange to talk about actual practice days now that we’ve had time, but that kind of is the way it is this year with the NHL and the scheduling,” said Green.

“Yeah, you don’t have a lot of times like this during the season where you get to regroup and kind of think of how you can help your game as a team,” agreed Claude Giroux.

“I think we did some good drills and a lot of good videos, and for us it’s just about the first period to make sure that we’re ready to go.”

With the road trip — which continues to Philadelphia for a Saturday afternoon matinee — serving as the dads trip, there’s some extra motivation on the table for the Sens.

Loose Pucks

Drake Batherson and Tim Stützle each scored twice against Boston during last week’s tilt. They will look to continue five-game point streaks on Thursday night.

Ottawa’s 7-2 win over the Bruins tied a couple of franchise marks against Boston. The seven goals matched the highest total ever scored against Boston (tying the mark from Oct. 18, 2022 in a 7-5 win). The five-goal margin of victory also tied the highest the Sens have ever enjoyed against the Bruins (matching a 6-1 win over Boston on April 9, 2016).

Ottawa’s roster features four players with fathers who had NHL careers of their own: Keith Tkachuk (1,201 GP), Geoff Sanderson (1,104 GP), Paul MacDermid (690 GP), Mark Greig (125 GP).

Watch and Listen

Watch: TSN5, RDS2

Listen: TSN 1200 (English), 104.7 Outaouais (French)

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

