Sens hit the road for Boston

The Ottawa Senators (6-5-2) will look to defeat the Boston Bruins (8-7-0) on Thursday night for the second time in as many weeks.

Both teams are among the crowded field in the midst of a hunt for a playoff spot in the Atlantic Division. Each of the eight teams in the division holds a .500 or better record entering play on Thursday.

“We want to get to our game right away,” said Travis Green after the team skated on Thursday morning.

“We’re playing a team that’s found their game as well, so we’re going to have to be ready to go. Boston’s played well at home, they’ve won four in a row. We’re going to have to be ready to start tonight’s game in a building where the other team plays well, and do it for 60 minutes.”

The Senators got their longest break between games yet of the condensed season and practiced twice this week after a stretch of seven games in 12 days.

“It feels strange to talk about actual practice days now that we’ve had time, but that kind of is the way it is this year with the NHL and the scheduling,” said Green.

“Yeah, you don’t have a lot of times like this during the season where you get to regroup and kind of think of how you can help your game as a team,” agreed Claude Giroux.

“I think we did some good drills and a lot of good videos, and for us it’s just about the first period to make sure that we’re ready to go.”

With the road trip — which continues to Philadelphia for a Saturday afternoon matinee — serving as the dads trip, there’s some extra motivation on the table for the Sens.