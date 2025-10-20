Sens eager to reset after ‘bitter’ loss to Islanders

Ottawa looks to rebuild its identity and bounce back after a frustrating loss to the Islanders

Timmy Oct 20

© Andrea Cardin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

After Saturday’s loss to the New York Islanders, Linus Ullmark admitted that he was very pissed off, “for a long time.” A loss like Saturday’s leaves a mark on a dressing room — but there are two ways to respond.

That’s why it was important that Ullmark spoke Monday after practice about remaining confident and not overreacting to one game. The Swede sounded calm and composed, despite how the weekend went.

“I still feel very confident, I’m doing a lot of good things out there,” said Ullmark. “I’ve said it before, I’m a very harsh critic [of] myself when it comes to these sorts of things. Last game was a very bitter loss.”

Ullmark added he watched the game back and despite the shortcomings, was able to take a lot of positives from it, too.

“The season is long, and you can’t dwell too long in the past, because it’s going to eat you up. And it doesn’t really matter now, tomorrow is a new game against Edmonton and you can’t dwell on what you did against the Islanders.”

So while the frustration lingers, as Ullmark notes, Tuesday spells an opportunity for the Sens to get back on the same page. “When you know you are a better team than you actually show out there, there’s going to come a lot of frustration,” says Ullmark.

“Life is all dandy, nice, and sweet when you’re winning hockey games left and right, but when you’re losing, and you’re in a little bit of a grind, it’s a little bit tougher getting up in the morning, the sun is not as bright and warm, and things are not as easy. That’s something that you learn by experience as well, that you just have to stay in the barber shop for as long as possible, and soon enough, you’re going to get it cut.”

Ullmark wasn’t alone with the strong emotions felt after the Sens allowed the Islanders to claw back from 2-0, 3-2, and 4-3 leads on Saturday afternoon.

Every player that spoke after Monday’s practice echoed similar sentiments about the lingering feeling in the dressing room following the 5-4 loss. Drake Batherson might have said it best — “it stinks.”

So it was important, after a day off on Sunday following three games in four days, that a “good day at practice” was had, by Travis Green’s standards.

“We had a good meeting with our group, a lot of teaching, a lot of video work, emphasis on how we want to play, the identity that we want to play to — playing for 60 minutes — our game’s a little sporadic,” said Green. “And yeah, I thought it was a good day.”

Jake Sanderson says that the team is excited to come to the rink every day, and especially excited to play Edmonton on Tuesday.

He relayed that in the morning’s meeting, a topic was finding the team’s identity, like they did last season, when the team shook off an 8-11-1 start to finish with 45 wins and a playoff berth, the young core’s first.

“You have to rebuild your team identity every single year,” said Sanderson. “We finished off the year great, and we really liked where our game [was] at, but you know, it’s a fresh year, fresh start for every single team. So you’ve got to come to camp, come into the season, you know, ready to rebuild that identity for the team.”

Green said getting back to “playing connected,” the way he felt the team played down the stretch last season, was a long-winded answer.

“There’s a little bit of risk in our game that I haven’t liked, but sometimes it’s as simple [as] rimming the puck instead of sauce-chipping. I could probably stand here for half-an-hour to talk about how you get connected. But we haven’t been, and when we have been, we’ve been playing a lot of good hockey so far.

Like I’ve said, our 5-on-5 game has been really good at parts of the game, and loose at other parts. That’s a hard way to win in the NHL. I don’t think we’re a team that can just outscore other teams. We don’t have 40- [or] 50-goal scorers on our team. If we start getting into a coin flip on who can score the most goals, we’re probably going to be on the wrong end. I thought the other night was a good example.

I know obviously when you lose a game with a minute left you’re not going to be in a great mood after the game, but there’s certain games that are good teaching moments for the group. That was a game that if we just stuck with the game and took what the game gave us, but also took what we earned, we’re probably going to get two points and for sure, one.”

Loose Pucks

Tim Stützle, Dylan Cozens, and Batherson remained on the top line together Monday, after scoring on back-to-back shifts after Green shuffled the forward lines on Saturday.

Mads Søgaard was recalled from Belleville on Sunday in a goalie swap after Leevi Meriläinen was assigned to the B-Sens. Green confirmed the decision was made to get Meriläinen some game reps in Belleville.

Arthur Kaliyev was assigned to Belleville on Monday after playing two games with the Sens. He assisted on David Perron’s powerplay goal on Saturday for his first point as a Sen.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators & @SenateursLNH

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators & SenateursLNH

News Feed

Know before you go: The plaza returns to Canadian Tire Centre as homestand continues

Kaliyev returns to Belleville

Senators continue homestand against Islanders

Saves in spades: How Linus Ullmark willed the Sens to victory over Seattle

Lycksell assigned to Belleville

Oktoberfest set for Oct. 18 against New York Islanders

Sens look to right ship against Kraken as four-game homestand begins

Senators recall Arthur Kaliyev from Belleville

Hot in the dot: Sens look to continue faceoff prowess in Buffalo

Debuts, injuries, and a near miss off the post define Senators’ Thanksgiving matinee

Air Canada presents Ignite the Red on Oct. 16 as Senators welcome Kraken

NHL names Shane Pinto second star of the week 

Kleven anticipates return to lineup as Senators return home to face Predators

Senators launch French social media channels

Senators and Panthers square off on opening Saturday of season

Numbers never lie: Sens open with statistical statement in Tampa Bay

Senators travel to Tampa Bay for season opener

Opening Week presented by Canadian Tire starts with Senators home opener on Oct. 13