Sens defence responds to Chabot injury; third line continues rolling

With an overtime loss on Tuesday night against Dallas, the Ottawa Senators have now managed to pick up points in 10 of their last 11 games and currently hold the third playoff spot in the Atlantic Division.

Travis Green spoke to the media on Wednesday morning after an optional skate and gave an update on Thomas Chabot, who was injured in the first period on Tuesday. Chabot tried to come back out for the second period but ultimately did not return.

Green said that Chabot was evaluated this morning, and the team will know more later on Wednesday, but that it was “unlikely” the defenceman would play on Thursday night when Boston comes to town.

“It’s an opportunity for someone else, the rest of the [defence],” said Green when asked what the absence means for the back-end. “Obviously [Tyler Kleven] will share some of those minutes. We’ll have to figure out someone else; probably play a righty on the left side.”

Jake Sanderson logged 29:03 of ice time last night in Chabot’s absence, the eighth most of his career and said the absence is going to hurt. “He’s such a huge part of our team, he plays big minutes, he plays both sides of the puck. I’m not sure how long he’ll be out for but we’ll miss him for sure.”

Meanwhile, Tyler Kleven — who shares the Senators’ blue line with Sanderson and once did the same at the University of North Dakota — logged a career-high 25:27 time on ice on Tuesday.

“I think Klev showed last night that he can do it,” said Sanderson when asked about the left-shot Kleven stepping up into a bigger role in Chabot’s absence. “I thought he played great… we can definitely trust him.”

The Sens have two more games left on the homestand before embarking on a seven-game road trip — the longest of the season — that sees the team travel to California, Las Vegas, St. Louis, and Dallas before finishing off in Montreal.

“It’s a huge loss missing Brady and now Chabby, so I think it’s on everybody in this room to step up,” said Sanderson. “Those are two guys that are very vocal, so I think it gives some guys more opportunity to step up in leadership roles.”