Senators’ non-Olympians return to practice

First time at Canadian Tire Centre since Jan. 31

AR701563
By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

Senators players not currently in Italy for the Olympics returned to Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday afternoon. Ottawa last played on Feb. 5 in Philadelphia, and since then the team has been on a CBA-mandated break.

“Nice to get some sunshine, and just to relax and rest a little bit,” said Thomas Chabot, who said he travelled to Saint Barthélemy with his wife and teammate Fabian Zetterlund. “Fun to be back though, at this time of the year, I always say it’s nice to get [away] for a couple of days, but then a couple of days in you start thinking about hockey, so it’s nice to be back.”

The practice comes nine days ahead of the team’s return to game action (Feb. 26 against Detroit), and Travis Green said that the entire objective of those days will be to get the team back up to game speed.

“Obviously we’d rather, if you ask any of the guys, we’d rather just be playing games right away again, but the Olympics are going on which are a lot of fun to follow, but then it’s on us here to kind of take advantage of it and work on our games,” said Chabot.

“We’re not overthinking it, that’s for sure,” said Green when asked if the practice time will be nice for the team during a condensed schedule.

“But we are putting a lot of thought into how we take each day, what we want to accomplish, what we want to get out of it, and making our players peak at the right time… It’s almost like a mini-training camp, in a way.”

Two goalies, five defencemen, and nine forwards took part in the practice. David Perron, who underwent a surgery in January to address a sports hernia, skated on his own before the team. Stephen Halliday returned to Belleville over the break and remains with the B-Sens, with whom he has recorded three points in four games in his latest AHL stint.

“Good to get a little reset, good to see all the boys out today,” said Shane Pinto. “Today, just kind of get your legs under you, and try to remember [how] to play hockey again, and yeah, it was a good day.”

Batherson stays on the ice

Drake Batherson, meanwhile, had been honing his skills back in Nova Scotia. “I just wanted to go back home, see friends and family, and then Acadia was skating there in my hometown, and was able to jump out with them,” said Batherson.

“All my buddies were kind of working throughout the week, same with my parents, so nothing else to do, I said I might as well hop on the ice. It was really nice of them to let me come out there, and I had a lot of fun.”

Batherson is one of many Senators following their national teams and teammates at the Olympics. “Obviously got a lot of close buddies on that team, and I’m supporting those guys,” said Batherson of Team Canada.

“Honestly, I’ve been watching the whole tournament really, I was just kind of watching the Olympics all day and going for a skate at night, that was pretty much my routine, and it was awesome. I like watching all the Olympics, I feel like those events really aren’t on TV at all, so it’s cool to watch all the events and see how amazing those athletes are.”

Those viewings include watching frequent linemate Tim Stützle, who sits tied for the tournament’s lead in goals heading into their quarterfinal game on Wednesday. “He’s playing a lot,” laughed Batherson when asked what he’s noticed about Stützle’s play.

“Talked to him yesterday, said he was pretty tired, I think he played like 27 minutes the other day or something. But he’s flying out there, he left here on a good run and he pretty much went on a goal scoring streak until last game today, but he’s been playing great. I like watching all the guys, really, but Timmy just seemed like he carried what he was doing here into there, and obviously on the big stage like that it’s pretty impressive.”

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

News Feed

Elmo interviews Tkachuk brothers at 2026 Olympics

Brady Tkachuk opens scoring, United States pulls away from Latvia in Olympic opener

Stützle scores twice, Germany handles Denmark in Olympic opener

Sanderson, Tkachuk free to set sights on Olympic dream

Senators staffers Nicoletta and Forget ready for Olympic debuts

Stützle’s superstar talents set to shine in Milan

Meet the Hero’s Ridge honourees for December and January

Milan is all business for Matinpalo

Eller eyes first taste of Olympics

Stutzle, Senators recover to defeat Flyers in OT

Sens look for one last win before Olympic break

Staal breaks tie late, Hurricanes edge Senators to push point streak to 9

Stützle sizzling as Sens chase another win in Carolina

Giroux breaks tie late, Senators end Penguins’ winning streak at 6

Sens visit Pens looking for fourth straight win

Ullmark returns as Sens wrap up homestand

‘We’ve got to reset and do it again’

Stützle has goal, assist in Senators win against Avalanche