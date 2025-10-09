Senators travel to Tampa Bay for season opener

‘It kind of goes without saying, it’s kind of a perfect opportunity for us’

McDonalds
By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

Linus Ullmark says it doesn’t matter if it’s your first, 15th, or 21st NHL season, or whatever it may be — it’s always exciting to get back to playing hockey.

It seems to be even more exciting than usual for the Ottawa Senators, as they enter 2025–26 fresh off breaking a seven-year playoff drought.

Their first playoff appearance since 2016–17 came on the heels of a second-half resurgence, where they finished strong with 18 wins, five losses, and three overtime losses in March and April.

“Of course, the number one is excitement,” Brady Tkachuk said when asked what emotions he’s feeling ahead of Thursday’s season opener.

“It’s a whole new year, such a great group of guys hoping to show what we’re all about. I feel like I would be lying if it wasn’t a tad bit of nerves, too. It kind of goes without saying, it’s kind of a perfect opportunity for us.”

By ‘opportunity,’ Tkachuk means a chance for the Senators to win. In the playoffs. “I haven’t really set any personal goals for myself,” said the captain. “I think there’s just one goal in mind for everyone in this room, and it’s the Stanley Cup.”

Ullmark looks to build off first season with Senators

With Ullmark handling most of the goaltending duties last season, the Senators ranked seventh in the NHL with a .907 save percentage. While league-wide save percentages have declined over the past decade, that figure marks Ottawa’s best finish relative to other teams since 2014–15, when Craig Anderson and Andrew Hammond backstopped the team to fourth overall.

The Swede would have started more than 43 games last year if he didn’t miss time due to a back injury. Nevertheless, that number still stood as the second-most starts of his career, trailing only his 2022–23 campaign with Boston where he won the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goaltender.

“There’s going to be a different season this year, for sure,” said Ullmark, referring to a condensed schedule due to the Olympic break in February — a tournament he’s certainly in contention to be playing in.

“That will put more pressure on, probably a lot of teams, not just us, to maybe have a little bit more of a discussion when it comes to playtime and all that, just because it’s so tight between games,” he said, adding that ultimately, he knows it comes down to performance, as every goalie in the league wants to play as much as they can.

“That’s just how it is,” said Ullmark, now entering his eighth full season in the league. “It’s up to each and every one of us to keep playing, keep performing, and trying to do our very best to be a successful team. Together with that is personal growth and a process that if you’re struggling or if you’re not, there’s nothing that really changes from day-to-day.”

Entering his second year with the Sens, Ullmark said he will benefit from comfortability with his teammates.

“I don’t think it’s the system in itself that is hard to get used to,” said Ullmark. “I think it’s more of a personal and player-based type of thing, because everybody that plays in this league has different reads to different situations.”

Ullmark did note that that unfamiliarity was one of the things that made the beginning of last season challenging.

“It turned out to become better and better the longer we went and the more I got to know the guys and their tendencies,” he said. “When someone likes to pinch, when someone likes to dive, when someone likes to block shots, all those things add up.”

The Faceoff

The Lightning have won 52 playoff games and two Stanley Cups since 2019-20, both tied with Florida — who the Sens visit on Saturday — as tops in the league.

And it’s a very similar roster once again for Jon Cooper and the Lightning, who are riding an eight-year playoff streak, albeit with three straight first-round exits.

It will be a good measuring stick match for the squads, as they split last year’s season series 2-2, with each team winning their home games.

The Senators finished with a home record of 27-11-3 and a road record of 18-19-4 last season. Similarly, Tampa Bay was 29-8-4 at home and had an identical road record of 18-19-4.

Loose Pucks

The Senators will be the first regular season visitor at the newly christened Benchmark International Arena on Thursday, as the former Amalie Arena found a new sponsor in the offseason.

Travis Green said that coaches also look forward to the start of a new regular season just like players and fans. “Training camp can definitely be a little bit of a grind near the end — be a lot different next year — but players are excited, coaches are excited to get going.”

Tyler Kleven briefly skated with the main group at practice on Wednesday. Batherson will travel to Florida with the team.

“Yeah, feeling a lot better over the last few days, and it felt nice to get back on the ice with the guys," Batherson told the media after practicing on Wednesday.

"I think that's what you miss the most. And yeah, we'll just take it day by day going forward. I don't think [playing] tomorrow's a possibility, but possibly Saturday or the home opener.”

The Senators and Lightning entered the league together for the 1992–93 season. 2025–26 marks the first time the expansion siblings will begin the season against each other.

Ottawa has 15 wins, 9 losses, five ties, and three overtime losses and Tampa Bay has 21 wins, nine losses, and two ties in 32 season openers since then.

The Senators are set to kick off the 2025-26 season on the road in Tampa.

Watch & Listen

Watch (viewers in Senators viewing region): TSN5, RDS Info

Listen: TSN 1200, 104.7 Outaouais

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

C02-25-NAT_SEP_ENG_cos_CA_BANR_970x250_Launch_V1

News Feed

Opening Week presented by Canadian Tire starts with Senators home opener on Oct. 13

Senators launch the ‘Absolute Non-Sens' podcast

Staios talks to media before Sens travel to Florida

The Little Story Behind a Great Draft

Lycksell sticks with Senators, Yakemchuk to start season in AHL as roster comes together ahead of opening night

Senators finalize roster

Senators acquire Kurtis MacDermid in trade with Devils

After offseason hip surgery, Nick Jensen to suit up for Senators’ final preseason game

Sens assign eight to Belleville camp

Tkachuk returns home as Senators face Blues for first time in preseason history 

Canadian Tire Centre 30th Anniversary Celebration 

Sens recall eight players from Belleville camp

Spence excited for fresh start in Ottawa after trade from Kings

Quebec City opener fuels competition for Senators roster spots

Senators mix business and bonding as training camp moves to Quebec City

Six days in Quebec City on tap as Senators continue preseason schedule

Thomas Chabot is coming home

New Sens centre Lars Eller says offseason surgery will help him be “better version” of himself