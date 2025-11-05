 Senators to host Indigenous Culture Celebration on Sunday

The Senators will host their seventh annual Indigenous Culture Celebration on Sunday, Nov. 9 when the Utah Mammoth visit Ottawa.

The event will see Canadian Tire Centre play host to a wide variety of vibrant performances, educational exhibits, special tributes, and a marketplace that highlight the heritage and history of Indigenous peoples.

Inside Upper Gate 1 before the game, both the Spirit Wolf Drummers and dancers from Pikwakanagan First Nation will perform, along with the Eagle River Singers Drum Group and dancers from the Kitigan Zibi. An Indigenous marketplace featuring jewelry, art, clothing, and crafts will also be hosted, with doors open until the second intermission.

Claudette Commanda, an Anishinaabe Algonquin from the Kitigan Zibi First Nation in Outaouais and the first Indigenous person to serve as the Chancellor of the University of Ottawa, will host a smudging ceremony before puck drop.

Following the smudging ceremony, talented local singer-songwriter Aiyana Louis will return to Canadian Tire Centre to perform the national anthem, and local Indigenous youth hockey player Rosie Logan will accompany residential school survivor Celine Thusky to drop the ceremonial puck.

Pikwakanagan’s Taneesha Sarazin & Son Drum Group and singers will perform at the first intermission. Anishinaabe and Cree hoop dancer Theland Kicknosway will perform at the second. In Legacy Social, Mi’kmaq DJ and producer Jon Deck will perform.

The Senators Community Foundation is welcoming charitable partners First Assist, Odawa Native Friendship Centre, Maniwaki Native Friendship Centre, and Their Opportunity.

Their Opportunity, which provides programming for Indigenous-led access to hockey and floor ball, has donated tickets for local Indigenous youth. Melnyk Suite is hosting First Assist and Odawa Friendship Centre. Proceeds from Indigenous Night merchandise sold in-store and online at the Sens Store will go to support First Assist.

The Mammoth, who relocated to Salt Lake City following their time in Arizona, made a single trip to Ottawa last season and the Sens won 3-1. You can purchase tickets for Sunday’s meeting here.