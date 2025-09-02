Senators Team Up with CWENCH Hydration

New Partnership Results in of a New Official Drink for a New Season

68b5e8158b26fcfec5bda669_CWENCH-SENS-PR-Page-Banner-1920x575-v2 copy
By Ottawa Senators

OTTAWA – A new season brings new opportunities, and that includes a new way for Senators fans to stay hydrated and energized.

The Ottawa Senators are thrilled to announce a new three-year partnership with Cizzle Brands Corporation, making their popular CWENCH Hydration™ drink the official sports drink of the Ottawa Senators. This collaboration not only brings CWENCH Hydration™ to the forefront of the fan experience but also introduces an exclusive, team-themed flavour designed just for Sens fans.

That new limited time offering, is the Powerplay Punch flavour. Created in collaboration with the Sens and CWENCH Hydration™, this unique drink will feature the iconic Senators logo and will be available in stores across the city. That brings a real opportunity for fans to easily find their new favourite drink.

"The start of hockey season in Canada is a special time of year, "says founder, chairman, and CEO, John Celenza. “It’s great to be announcing this deal with the Senators, our first official agreement with an NHL team. The CWENCH Hydration™ brand has reached a key level of maturity, with a particularly strong presence in Canada’s National Capital Region, which will only grow with the launch of Powerplay Punch. It is a pleasure to team up with the Ottawa Senators, for many exciting hockey seasons ahead.”

In addition to hydrating fans, CWENCH Hydration™ will have a strong presence throughout at Sens home games, on broadcasts and as the title sponsor of Hockey Fest during the annual Bell Capital Cup tournament.

Be sure to look for the official Powerplay Punch flavour and CWENCH Hydration™ products at a retailer or venue near you.

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

