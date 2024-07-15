Senators sign goaltender Mads Sogaard to two-year contract

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senatorspresident of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the club signed goaltender Mads Sogaard to a two-year contract. The first (two-way) year of the contract will carry an annual value of $775,000 in the National Hockey League and $225,000 in the American Hockey League. The second (one-way) year of the contract holds an annual value of $775,000.

A native of Aalborg, Denmark, Sogaard, 6’7, 212 lbs., spent the majority of the 2023-24 campaign with Ottawa’s AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators, and led B-Sens netminders in all major statistical categories including games (32), wins (18), shutouts (two), goals-against average (2.45) and save percentage (.916). He also appeared in six NHL games with Ottawa and earned the 10th NHL victory of his career by turning aside 22 of 25 shots in the team’s 5-3 win at Philadelphia on Jan. 21.

“Mads’ development continues to progress,” said Staios. “With considerable playoff experience this past spring in Belleville, in addition to a strong regular season, he was able to gainadditional confidence as a professional goaltender. The upcoming season will serve as an important stepping stone for him.”

Sogaard was the Senators’ second second-round pick (37th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft in Vancouver. He enters the 2024-25 season as the B-Sens’ all-time leader in games (96) and wins (50).

