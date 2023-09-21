News Feed

There's a Shark in these waters

Ottawa Senators announce 56-player 2023-24 training camp roster

prospect challenge roster

Sens Announce Prospect Challenge Roster
Senators announce two additions to coaching and hockey ops staff

Senators announce two additions to hockey operations staff
Ottawa Senators announce additions to hockey operations department

Ottawa Senators announce additions to hockey operations department
Sanderszn just got a whole lot longer

Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Jake Sanderson to eight-year contract extension

Sens march in the Capital Pride Parade

Senators Community Foundation donates to Ottawa Food Bank

Ottawa Senators sign forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year contract

Welcome to the Tarasenk-show

Ottawa Senators part ways with assistant general manager Trent Mann

Previewing the Prospects Challenge

Senators sign goaltender Kevin Mandolese to a one-year, two-way contract

Senators Agree to Partnership with Hub350

Ottawa Senators acquire two players, two draft picks from Detroit in exchange for Alex DeBrincat

Sens acquire players and picks from Detroit in trade for Alex Debrincat
Ottawa Senators agree to terms with forward Zack MacEwen on a three-year contract

Sens agree to terms with forward Zack MacEwen on a three-year contract
Big Mac on board!

Senators sign defenceman Djibril Toure to a three-year, entry-level contract

ott-News Release

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed amateur tryout (ATO) defenceman Djibril Toure to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Toure, 20, spent the 2022-23 season with the Ontario Hockey League’s Sudbury Wolves and registered 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) and a team-leading 91 penalty minutes over 57 regular-season games in what was his first major junior season. He also earned one point (one assist) and a team-leading 12 penalty minutes while skating in each of the team’s four post-season contests against Peterborough.

“Djibril’s growth over the last two years has been remarkable,” said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. “He’s come a long way, from playing in the CCHL as recently as two seasons ago, to earn this contract. He’s a rangy defender who skates well and who has shown consistent improvement in his game.”

A native of Dorval, Que., Toure was undrafted and split the 2021-22 campaign between the Central Canada Hockey League’s Carleton Place Canadians and the Hawkesbury Hawks, totalling 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) and 76 penalty minutes over 45 games.  

