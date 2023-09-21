Senators sign defenceman Djibril Toure to a three-year, entry-level contract

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed amateur tryout (ATO) defenceman Djibril Toure to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Toure, 20, spent the 2022-23 season with the Ontario Hockey League’s Sudbury Wolves and registered 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) and a team-leading 91 penalty minutes over 57 regular-season games in what was his first major junior season. He also earned one point (one assist) and a team-leading 12 penalty minutes while skating in each of the team’s four post-season contests against Peterborough.

“Djibril’s growth over the last two years has been remarkable,” said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. “He’s come a long way, from playing in the CCHL as recently as two seasons ago, to earn this contract. He’s a rangy defender who skates well and who has shown consistent improvement in his game.”

A native of Dorval, Que., Toure was undrafted and split the 2021-22 campaign between the Central Canada Hockey League’s Carleton Place Canadians and the Hawkesbury Hawks, totalling 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) and 76 penalty minutes over 45 games.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on Twitter: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

- end -