Senators shut out by Hurricanes

The Senators fell to the Carolina Hurricanes by a score of 4-0 on Saturday night, as they were shut out for the first time this season. Forward Josh Norris reached the 200th regular season game milestone of his NHL career.

It was the Hurricanes who struck first, as Jordan Martinook scored his sixth of the season at the 8:00 minute mark to put Carolina up 1-0 nearing the halfway point of the first period.

The rest of the period remained scoreless, as the Senators were unable to capitalize on a pair of powerplay opportunities. Heading into the intermission down 1-0, the Senators also found themselves being outshot 6-14 by the Hurricanes.

The Senators thought they got one back in the second when Tim Stützle one-timed a shot past goaltender Spencer Martin, but the goal was called off immediately as Stützle was awarded a penalty on the play instead.

With just 0:40 seconds left in the second period, the Hurricanes doubled their lead following a 5-on-3 powerplay opportunity. Sebastian Aho scored his fourth of the season to put the Hurricanes up 2-0 in the final minute of the period.

Just 0:43 seconds into the third period, Carolina made it 3-0 off a powerplay goal from Jackson Blake, his fifth goal of the season.

The rest of the third period provided no relief for the Senators, as they were unable to find the back of the net. With five minutes left to play, Ottawa pulled goaltender Anton Forsberg for the extra attacker, but the Hurricanes potted an empty net goal to finalize the win at 4-0. William Carrier earned his second of the year on the goal.

Goaltender Spencer Martin earned his first career NHL shutout in the Hurricanes’ 4-0 victory over the Senators.

The Senators will return to the ice on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET for Hockey Fights Cancer night as they take on the Edmonton Oilers in their first matchup of the season. Tickets to Tuesday’s game can be found HERE.