Senators recall Arthur Kaliyev from Belleville

The Ottawa Senators have recalled left winger Arthur Kaliyev from Belleville of the AHL. Kaliyev, originally drafted 33rd overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Los Angeles Kings, was signed to a one-year, two-way contract by the Sens on July 2.

With Belleville, Kaliyev had compiled two assists through his first two games. Kaliyev has appeared in a total of 202 NHL games, collecting 75 points (38 goals, 37 assists) with the Kings and the New York Rangers. He added a goal and an assist through four preseason contests with the Sens.

The Senators welcome Seattle to Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday night.