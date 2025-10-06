Senators finalize roster

The Ottawa Senators completed a series of transactions on Monday, setting their opening night roster for the 2025-26 season.

Defenseman Carter Yakemchuk has been loaned to the Belleville Senators, while forwards Jan Jenik, Hayden Hodgson and Arthur Kaliyev, defenseman Lassi Thomson and goaltender Mads Sogaard have also been loaned to Belleville after clearing waivers.

Forward Drake Batherson and defenseman Tyler Kleven have been placed on IR.

The moves leave the Senators with 22 players on their roster: Two goaltenders, seven defencemen and 13 forwards. The Senators will open the 2025-26 regular season on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning a Benchmark International Arena.

Senators opening day roster:

Two (2) goaltenders, 2024-25 team(s): Leevi Merilainen (Belleville – AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Linus Ullmark (Ottawa – NHL).

Seven (7) defencemen, 2024-25 team(s): Thomas Chabot (Ottawa - NHL), Nick Jensen (Ottawa - NHL), Nikolas Matinpalo (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Jake Sanderson (Ottawa - NHL), Donovan Sebrango (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Jordan Spence (Los Angeles - NHL), Artem Zub (Ottawa - NHL).

Thirteen (13) forwards, 2024-25 team(s): Michael Amadio (Ottawa – NHL), Nick Cousins (Ottawa - NHL), Dylan Cozens (Buffalo - NHL, Ottawa - NHL), Lars Eller (Pittsburgh - NHL, Washington - NHL), Claude Giroux (Ottawa - NHL), Ridly Greig (Ottawa - NHL), Olle Lycksell (Lehigh Valley - AHL, Philadelphia - NHL), Kurtis MacDermid (New Jersey - NHL), David Perron (Ottawa - NHL), Shane Pinto (Ottawa - NHL), Tim Stützle (Ottawa - NHL), Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa - NHL), Fabian Zetterlund (San Jose - NHL, Ottawa - NHL).

Two (2) injured reserve, 2024-25 team(s):Drake Batherson, (Ottawa – NHL), Tyler Kleven (Ottawa - NHL).

