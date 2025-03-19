Senators Feature in Latest NHL Hockeyverse Game

The Ottawa Senators made their first appearance in the NHL Hockeyverse, as the team’s game against the New York Rangers on March 8 was featured in the latest Matchup of the Week.

hockeyverse
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The game, which took place at home at Canadian Tire Centre, saw the Senators come away with a 4-3 victory in overtime. It was a thrilling game where the Senators came back from a 3-1 deficit with 10 minutes left in regulation and scored three straight goals for the win.

Ridly Greig and Michael Amadio both scored for the Senators alongside Brady Tkachuk who scored twice, including the overtime winner. Additionally, Dennis Gilbert and Dylan Cozens both made their Ottawa Senators debuts, with the latter recording his first point as a Senator with an assist on Ridly Greig’s goal.

The NHL Hockeyverse puts a new, animated spin on NHL hockey as it condenses full games into 30-minute episodes that air on Sportsnet and NHL Network each week. Powered by NHL EDGE Positional Data, the games bring viewers to an animated world where NHL Player avatars create a visualization of the on-ice action with stunning realism and dynamic movements. The games feature teenaged commentators who share fun facts, insights and stories.

The Senators’ NHL Hockeyverse game premiered on Sportsnet on Saturday, March 15, but fans who missed it can still enjoy the Senators’ win in the fun, new way. The game is available to watch HERE through NHL on YouTube.

