Senators Community Foundation Release Community Impact Report

$2.3 Million donated to charities in the Ottawa-Gatineau community

FDN_Community Impact_FY25_1920x1080_2.3M-2
By Sens Communications
Ottawa Senators

OTTAWA – The Senators Community Foundation announced today the release of their Community Impact Report for 2024-25. The report details how the $2.3 million raised throughout the year was donated to 55 charities in the Ottawa-Gatineau community in accordance with the Foundation's three pillars: wellness through sport, wellness through care and wellness through access. The report showcases the Ottawa Senators community’s commitment to bettering the lives of children and amplifies the organization’s efforts to continue to support those in the Ottawa-Gatineau community.

The full report is available to the public and can be found at Ottawasenators.com.

To support the release of the Community Impact Report, Senators Community Foundation president Jacqueline Belsito will join CTV Ottawa at 7 a.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 3 to highlight the foundation’s community support. Nine different charities will be featured including HEROS Hockey, Crossroads Children’s Mental Health Centre, First Assist, Fondation Santé Outaouais, Support Our Troops, African Hockey Association, Capital City Condors, Ontario Blind Golf, and Operation Come Home.

