Senators Community Foundation chosen for Tim Horton's Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign

The Senators Community Foundation was thrilled to annouce today that they will be the primary charity for Ottawa during this year's Tim Horton's Holiday Smile Cookie campaign.

This means that Sens fans can visit participating Ottawa-area Tim Horton's locations from November 18th to 24th and purchase a Holiday Smile Cookie to support our mission in raising funds for food security, housing stability, and mental health programs for children and youth in Ottawa.

We recommend purchasing on of the delicious Holiday Smile Cookie: a white-chocolate sugar cookie with red and green sprinkles baked into it, each hand-decorated with a perfectly-imperfect white smile for yourself, friends, family and co-workers during this campaign and supporting youth in our area.