Preview: Senators at Sabres

How to watch: TSN5 / RDS2

How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When: 7 p.m. EST

Where: KeyBank Center

The Senators set off on this five-game road trip 10 days ago and we've finally reached the last stop here in Buffalo. The results haven't gone the Sens way thus far but they will look to end on a high note against a team they beat just 11 days ago back at Canadian Tire Centre.

After back-to-back games with stronger defensive showings against the Kraken and Oilers, the Senators were able find some offence against Calgary, and while the result didn't go their way it helped get a proverbial monkey off their back. While goal scoring often hasn't been an issue for the Senators this season, it had eluded them lately and with that touch back they pose a real threat to upset Buffalo at home tonight.

Tonight proves to be an opportunity for the Senators to get a spark for their special teams. Buffalo ranks in the bottom five in the league for power play (13.7%) and the 22nd ranked penalty kill (77.8%). While special teams haven't been a strength of the Senators this season, they had a good outing against Calgary and seem to be finding their footing a bit more with each game.

Buffalo comes into this contest having played just three games since the last time they met, going 2-1-0 including decisive victories over the Canadiens and Penguins. While this season hasn't gone according to plan at the midway point of the season, this Buffalo team has shown flashes of the playoff contender they hoped to, and still may well, be.

The Sabres strength this season has been the depth of their goal scoring threats. Currently they have six skaters that have double-digit goals on the year with led by Jeff Skinner with 17, tied with our very own Brady Tkachuk's 17. Beyond Skinner, the Senators will have to contain Rasmus Dahlin on the back end, easier said than done, and Casey Mittelstadt in the midst of a career season, leading the Sabres with 35 points.

A victory over Buffalo provided a the high note for the Senators to finish 2023 on. Perhaps it can also act as the kick starter for them to turn the page here in 2024.