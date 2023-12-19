Senators at Coyotes

How to watch:\ TSN5 / RDS

How to listen:\ TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When:\ 9 p.m. EST

Where:\ Mullett Arena

Well here we have it, the start of the Jacques Martin era 2.0 for the Ottawa Senators as they look to end this road trip on a high note. Martin coached the Sens for nine seasons, over 692 games he amassed a 342-255-96 record, earned the Jack Adams Award in 1998 and guided the team to the Presidents' Trophy in 2002. Along his path he holds the franchise records for games coached (692), wins (342), playoff games coached (69), and playoff wins (31).

While Martin holds a lot of accolades his test now is to add stability to this Senators group. In the midst of a four-game slide, including 0-3 on this road trip, the Sens are looking to turn the page. The Senators swept the season series last year against the Coyotes, including a big 5-3 win at Mullett Arena, and will look to build off some of that tonight as they try to regain some of the momentum they had during the five games between Columbus and Detroit.

Tonight's challenge, the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes have by and large exceeded expectations this season, currently owning the second wildcard spot in the West. Coming off of back-to-back wins and winners in six of their last ten, this Coyotes team has proven to be legit. Led by Michael Carcone (14G) , Lawson Crouse (13G) and Clayton Keller (10G), these Yotes can score. On the back end, they hold their own, allowing just 2.87 goals per game.

While there are plenty of motivators tonight, playing under a new coach, Jakob Chychrun's first return to Arizona and a homecoming for Mark Kastelic, it also acts as a statement game for this group. Look for leadership to establish the tone early, and start the Jacques Martin 2.0 era off right.