Senators at Coyotes

Previewing the Senators second last game of a five-game road trip against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena

OTTatARI
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

How to watch:\ TSN5 / RDS

How to listen:\ TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When:\ 9 p.m. EST

Where:\ Mullett Arena

Well here we have it, the start of the Jacques Martin era 2.0 for the Ottawa Senators as they look to end this road trip on a high note. Martin coached the Sens for nine seasons, over 692 games he amassed a 342-255-96 record, earned the Jack Adams Award in 1998 and guided the team to the Presidents' Trophy in 2002. Along his path he holds the franchise records for games coached (692), wins (342), playoff games coached (69), and playoff wins (31).

While Martin holds a lot of accolades his test now is to add stability to this Senators group. In the midst of a four-game slide, including 0-3 on this road trip, the Sens are looking to turn the page. The Senators swept the season series last year against the Coyotes, including a big 5-3 win at Mullett Arena, and will look to build off some of that tonight as they try to regain some of the momentum they had during the five games between Columbus and Detroit.

Related news:

Tonight's challenge, the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes have by and large exceeded expectations this season, currently owning the second wildcard spot in the West. Coming off of back-to-back wins and winners in six of their last ten, this Coyotes team has proven to be legit. Led by Michael Carcone (14G) , Lawson Crouse (13G) and Clayton Keller (10G), these Yotes can score. On the back end, they hold their own, allowing just 2.87 goals per game.

While there are plenty of motivators tonight, playing under a new coach, Jakob Chychrun's first return to Arizona and a homecoming for Mark Kastelic, it also acts as a statement game for this group. Look for leadership to establish the tone early, and start the Jacques Martin 2.0 era off right.

By the numbers

Head-to-head Article

Below is how the Sens are expected to line up tonight against Arizona:

Projected Lines Article

Hear from Interim Head Coach Jacques Martin and Assistant Coach Daniel Alfredsson ahead of their first game since the coaching changes were made yesterday:

We are live at Mullett Arena!

On hitting the ice tonight, Vladimir Tarasenko has now skated in his 700th career NHL game!

Goal: Angus Crookshank tips in the shot from Artem Zub at the 4:10 mark to score his first career NHL goal in just his second game!

OTT@ARI: Crookshank scores goal against Connor Ingram

Penalty: Brady Tkachuk and Matt Dumba drop the gloves at the right face-off circle of Ottawa's end. Both are called for five minutes for roughing at the 5:39 mark.

Penalty: Drake Batherson is called for holding Logan Crouse at the 9:36 mark. Coyotes get the first try on the power play.

Senators kill off their first penalty fairly easily.

Penalty: Alex Kerfoot is called for holding Claude Giroux with 7:02 to play in the first. Sens get their first try on the power play.

Goal: Josh Norris lets it rip on the power play from the top of the right face-off circle to give the Sens a 2-0 lead at the 13:06 mark.

OTT@ARI: Norris scores goal against Connor Ingram

Goal: Dominik Kubalik reaches his stick behind him to redirect Erik Brännström's shot through the legs of the Arizona goaltender at the 14:19 mark to make it 3-0 Sens.

OTT@ARI: Kubalik scores goal against Connor Ingram

Penalty: Alex Kerfoot is called for tripping Drake Batherson at the 19:04 mark and the Senators will get another try on the power play.

The first period comes to an end with the Sens leading 3-0. Senators will have the power play for 1:04 to start the second period.

First Period Breakdown

Senators
Stat
Coyotes
3
Goals
0
7
Shots
13
41.7%
Face-off percentage%
58.3%
1/2
Power Play
0/1
12
Hits
8
5
Blocks
4

The Coyotes kill off the remainder of their penalty to start the second.

Penalty: Jason Zucker is called for cross-checking Angus Crookshank and in retaliation Crookshank is called for roughing Zucker at the 6:02 mark. Four-on-four for the next two minutes.

Penalty: Parker Kelly is called for holding Troy Stetcher at the 12:00 mark.

Senators kill off the penalty.

Goal: Jack McBain puts a wrist shot past Korpisalo to get one back for the Coyotes with 5:50 left in the second. 3-1 Sens.

News Feed

Game Day 5: OTT at ARI

Game Day 5: OTT at ARI
Ottawa Senators relieve D.J. Smith of head coaching duties; Jacques Martin to serve as interim head coach

Ottawa Senators relieve D.J. Smith of head coaching duties; Jacques Martin to serve as interim head coach
Senators at Golden Knights

Senators fall to Golden Knights
Game Day 5: OTT at VGK

Game Day 5: OTT at VGK
Game Day 5: OTT at DAL

Game Day 5: OTT at DAL
Senators at Stars

Senators stopped by Stars
Game Day 5: OTT at STL

Game Day 5: OTT at STL
Senators at Blues

Senators fall to Blues
Game Day 5: CAR vs OTT

Game Day 5: CAR vs OTT
Hurricanes vs Senators

Senators fall to Hurricanes
Game Day 5: OTT at DET

Game Day 5: OTT at DET
Senators at Red Wings

Senators down the Red Wings
Game Day 5: TOR vs OTT

Game Day 5: TOR vs OTT
Maple Leafs vs Senators

Senators late rally falls just short in the Battle of Ontario
Miracle Day

Senators Community Foundation and CIBC join forces on Miracle Day
Senators appoint Jacques Martin

Senators appoint Jacques Martin as Senior Advisor to Coaching Staff
Game Day 5: NYR vs OTT

Game Day 5: NYR vs OTT
Sens Skills 2023

Sens Skills presented by CAA North & East Ontario returns to Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday, Jan. 28