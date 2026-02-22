Blog: 2026 Sens Skills presented by CAA North and East Ontario

Five-puck one-on-one

One point awarded for each goal means a lot of points awarded during these five-shot personal shootouts.

For Team Black, Chabot pots his first attempt on Reimer and nothing else. Giroux outwaits Reimer and also blasts a slapshot by before fooling him with a fake clapper. Pinto beats Reimer twice, who also lands a massive poke check. Zetterlund finishes with a Forsberg on Reimer to pick up a point. McCoy pots the final shot on James Reimer but two crossbars thwart any more success for Team Black's Jr. Sens. Savolainen unable to solve Reimer.

For Team White, Batherson, beats Ullmark five-hole twice, glove-side one, and rings one off the bar. Cozens scores on his first three attempts and finishes with a five-hole goal. Greig goes post-and-in and five-hole. Sheunemen finishes a slick pass from Harrison for one goal. Wozniewicz beats Ullmark five-hole on her first attempt but can't solve him after that. Cousins stopped four times by Ullmark but backhands one through the five-hole.

WHITE LEADS 28-17