This year's Sens Skills competition presented by CAA North and East Ontario includes the fastest skater, accurary competition, hardest shot, puck control relay, an obstacle course, five-puck one-on-one, and a mini three-on-three scrimmage. Follow along for updates and check out the livestream here.
Blog: 2026 Sens Skills presented by CAA North and East Ontario
© André Ringuette/Freestyle Photography/OSHC
Team Black (Chabot)
Thomas Chabot
Nick Cousins
Dylan Cozens
Ridly Greig
Tyler Kleven
Kurtis MacDermid
Jordan Spence
Linus Ullmark
Rebecca Leslie (Charge)
Ronja Savolainen (Charge)
Reagan Keck (Jr. Sen)
Aidan McCoy (Jr. Sen)
Team White (Batherson)
Drake Batherson
Lars Eller
Claude Giroux
Nick Jensen
Shane Pinto
Fabian Zetterlund
Artem Zub
James Reimer
Gabbie Hughes (Charge)
Sarah Wozniewicz (Charge)
Tucker Sheunemen (Jr. Sen)
Emily Harrision (Jr. Sen)
Puck Control Relay
Keck and McCoy earn one point for black in the Jr. Sens portion.
White: Cozens, Kleven, Hughes, Wozniewicz, Spence
Black: Chabot, Leslie, Savolainen, Zub, Pinto
A strong finish from Savolainen, Zub, and Pinto earns Black another point.
BLACK LEADS 2-0.
Fastest Skater
White picks up six points as Ridly Greig takes the Fastest Skater event and they pick up each of the first three fastest times.
White: Sarah Wozniewicz (14.430), Nick Cousins (13.782), Ridly Greig (13.460), Jordan Spence (13.842),
Black: Rebecca Leslie (14.664), Fabian Zetterlund (14.290... he fell at the start), Shane Pinto (13.945), Nick Jensen (14.269... he fell on the last turn).
WHITE LEADS 6-2.
Hardest Shot
White: Drake Batherson (103.0, 105.2), Kurtis MacDermid (95.0, 97.8), Dylan Cozens (97.0, 90.2), Tyler Kleven (101.7, 99.2)
Black: Thomas Chabot (98.8, 100.4), Nick Jensen (95.0, 97.2), Claude Giroux (73.0, 99.1), Artem Zub (71.5, 97.9)
Finals: Batherson (100.2, 106.0) vs. Chabot (101.1, 100.5)
White wins three of four matchups and adds another point in the finals.
WHITE LEADS 10-3.
Accuracy Contest
Rebecca Leslie places first, picking up a needed three points for Team Black. White adds three of their own with hot performances from Nick Cousins, Kurtis MacDermid, and Drake Batherson.
White: Gabbie Hughes (28.355 seconds), Nick Cousins (4/5, 11.188 seconds), Kurtis MacDermid (4/5, 11.708), Drake Batherson (4/6, 10.477 seconds).
Black: Rebecca Leslie (4/5, 9.54 seconds), Claude Giroux (15.011 seconds), Fabian Zetterlund (4/7, 11.511 seconds), Lars Eller (16.917 seconds).
WHITE LEADS 13-6.
Obstacle Course
The obstacle course consisted of gates, a three mini-net saucer pass, and tight turns. Team Black placed first, as Ridly Greig earned his team another three points by winning the event. Artem Zub and Ronjna Savolainen added three by placing second and third.
Team Black: Ronja Savolainen (1:01.594), Shane Pinto (1:02.154, missed net at the end), Artem Zub (57.848)
Team White: Gabbie Hughes (1:00.001 +three-second penalty as she avoided part of tight turn course), Ridly Greig (52.309), Jordan Spence (1:16.700)
WHITE LEADS 16-9.
Five-puck one-on-one
One point awarded for each goal means a lot of points awarded during these five-shot personal shootouts.
For Team Black, Chabot pots his first attempt on Reimer and nothing else. Giroux outwaits Reimer and also blasts a slapshot by before fooling him with a fake clapper. Pinto beats Reimer twice, who also lands a massive poke check. Zetterlund finishes with a Forsberg on Reimer to pick up a point. McCoy pots the final shot on James Reimer but two crossbars thwart any more success for Team Black's Jr. Sens. Savolainen unable to solve Reimer.
For Team White, Batherson, beats Ullmark five-hole twice, glove-side one, and rings one off the bar. Cozens scores on his first three attempts and finishes with a five-hole goal. Greig goes post-and-in and five-hole. Sheunemen finishes a slick pass from Harrison for one goal. Wozniewicz beats Ullmark five-hole on her first attempt but can't solve him after that. Cousins stopped four times by Ullmark but backhands one through the five-hole.
WHITE LEADS 28-17
Three-on-three
Goals are worth two in the five-minute scrimmage.
Reimer stops Chabot and Eller on a breakaways as Black controlled play.
Artem Zub opens the scoring off a feed from Rebecca Leslie. Team Black in desperation mode.
Too much passing between Spence and Greig on a 2-0 and Ullmark able to make the save.
Giroux dangles Reimer and gives Pinto a wide open net. Nick Jensen scores as Ullmark pulls himself. Pinto adds another with the goalie pulled to bring them within three points, but Reimer makes a big stop on Pinto on a breakaway.
WHITE WINS 30-25.