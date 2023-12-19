Game Day 5: OTT at ARI

The set up:

The dust has settled from yesterday's coaching changes and the Senators now turn their attention to tonight's challenge, the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes have blown many away with the turn around they've had this season, currently sitting in the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

While this group is tight defensively only allowing 2.87 goals per game, they have a bevvy of threats on the offensive side. Led by Clayton Keller, Matias Maccelli and Nick Schmatlz, all with over 20 points on the season, this group gets it done night after night, which is why they've won back-to-back and six of their last ten games.

After a tough start to this road trip, the Senators will look to spark some energy tonight following the news that Jacques Martin has assumed interim head coaching duties and Daniel Alfredsson has joined the coaching staff full time as an assistant. The Sens have dropped four in a row, but before that were playing their best hockey of the season in the five games between the Columbus and Detroit.

Before the game Brady Tkachuk addressed the media about the coaching changes and what the team has to do to put their best foot forward.

"We need to learn from our mistakes, take accountability as a group and responsibility for the way we've been playing and fix it. Tonight we have a chance to do that." - Brady Tkachuk

Look for this group to be re-energized here tonight as they look to recoup some of the mojo they had before this four-game slide.