Game Day 5: OTT at ARI

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Ottawa Senators taking on the Vegas Golden Knights at

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

The set up:

The dust has settled from yesterday's coaching changes and the Senators now turn their attention to tonight's challenge, the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes have blown many away with the turn around they've had this season, currently sitting in the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

While this group is tight defensively only allowing 2.87 goals per game, they have a bevvy of threats on the offensive side. Led by Clayton Keller, Matias Maccelli and Nick Schmatlz, all with over 20 points on the season, this group gets it done night after night, which is why they've won back-to-back and six of their last ten games.

After a tough start to this road trip, the Senators will look to spark some energy tonight following the news that Jacques Martin has assumed interim head coaching duties and Daniel Alfredsson has joined the coaching staff full time as an assistant. The Sens have dropped four in a row, but before that were playing their best hockey of the season in the five games between the Columbus and Detroit.

Before the game Brady Tkachuk addressed the media about the coaching changes and what the team has to do to put their best foot forward.

"We need to learn from our mistakes, take accountability as a group and responsibility for the way we've been playing and fix it. Tonight we have a chance to do that." - Brady Tkachuk

Look for this group to be re-energized here tonight as they look to recoup some of the mojo they had before this four-game slide.

Roster report:

Vladimir Tarasenko will re-enter the line up after tending to a family matter. Zack MacEwen will not play tonight as he recovers from a hanstring inury. Below is how the team is expected to line up against Arizona tonight:

Projected Lines Article

Who to watch:

Making his first return to Arizona since being acquired by the Senators last season via a trade at the deadline, Jakob Chychrun might have a little extra motivation here tonight. Chychrun played 373 games with the Coyotes where he amassed 60 goals and added 110 assists for 170 total points. Not too shabby.

Chychrun has established himself as a leader on the Senators blue line with his skating skill, his ability to break out the puck and of course his explosive slap shot. Chychrun has tallied 7 goals and 19 assists for 26 points in his 38 games as a Senators, including six points in his last three games.

Chychrun expressed that he was emotional coming back to Arizona and that he would be emotional tonight as well. A place he loved and called home for most of seven seasons, he was excited to see familiar faces and get to see his house. Watch him speak about his return in his morning media availability at the 4:03 mark

A new coaching era:

Tonight ushers in a new era in Senators history as Jacques Martin will act as the head coach for the first time in nearly 20 years and Daniel Alfredsson joins him as an Assistant Coach. Martin etched his name all across the Senators history books. His 692 games coached, 392 wins, 69 playoff games coached and 31 playoff wins are all franchise records.

Martin established a reputation as a structured coach who is all about playing a detailed game. If the records weren't enough proof over his nine seasons, the accolades back it up. Picking up the Jack Adams Award for the best coach in the 1998-99 season as well as leading the Senators to their lone President's Trophy in 2003. 

Tonight Martin has the chance to lead a new Senators core as the Interim Head Coach and impart the lessons he's learned over the years.

Daniel Alfredsson of course needs no introduction. The franchise leader in goals (426), assists (682), points (1108) and second in games played (1178) to long time teammate Chris Phillips, Alfie has left his name all over the Senators record books. 

Alfie rejoined the organization in September in what was intitially a bit of an undefined role somewhere between player development and coaching. Now we have an answer, he will be an Assistant Coach for the Senators. Though it's his first game officially as a member of the staff it won't be his first time behind the bench. He acted as an Assistant Coach for both of the games in Sweden in which the Senators picked up two overtime wins. Here's hoping tonight he makes it three for three behind the bench.

Where to watch:

Tonight's game can be found live on TSN5 and RDS in English and French respectively. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

